Caton Wins APB+ Award for Caton Media XStream – A Reliable, AI-Powered Live Video Delivery Platform Over IP
Caton Wins APB+ Award - Recognised for enabling cost-efficient, ultra-reliable, low-latency IP broadcasting trusted by Olympic and sports broadcasters
CMXS is the difference between hoping your feed gets through — and knowing it will.”SINGAPORE, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Caton Technology has been awarded the IP Broadcast Solutions category at the Asia-Pacific Broadcasting+ Awards 2025, recognising its innovation in AI-powered live video transmission over IP networks. The award celebrates Caton Media XStream (CMXS), a platform designed to help broadcasters and media owners transition from legacy transmission systems to a more reliable, lower-cost, and future-ready IP transport infrastructure.
Judged by a panel of senior broadcast and media professionals from across the Asia-Pacific region, the APB+ Awards highlight projects and technologies that deliver measurable value to the broadcasting industry.
“This award is not just a proud moment for our team — it’s a signal that broadcasters are ready for a smarter, more resilient way to deliver live content,” said Ray Huang, CEO and Founder of Caton Technology. “CMXS gives them the operational confidence and control that legacy broadcast solutions can’t.”
<<A Solution Built for Certainty, Not Just Connectivity>>
In an industry where uptime, latency, and cost are mission-critical, Caton Media XStream (CMXS) offers a proven alternative to leased lines, satellite, and best-effort IP protocols.
CMXS delivers:
• >99.9999% Reliability, exceeding the availability of satellite and leased lines.
• Ultra-Low Latency, ideal for real-time live sports, remote production, and news workflows.
• Up to 50% cost savings, by leveraging global cloud architecture and AI smart routing over public internet infrastructure.
Where many IP solutions rely on basic error recovery and offer limited control, CMXS combines the robustness of dedicated infrastructure with the agility of a cloud-native platform, ensuring broadcasters get both reliability and scalability.
Key innovations include:
• AI Smart Routing: Machine learning and real-time analytics to select the best-performing network paths and proactively avoid congestion or disruptions.
• Global meshed network: Distributed Points of Presence (PoPs) that create our own super highway, bypassing ISP routing bias.
• Caton Transport Protocol (CTP): Purpose-built to recover up to 50% packet loss and maintain stream integrity in challenging network conditions
• Network Performance Monitoring & Diagnostics (NPMD): Real-time visibility, predictive alerts, and historical analytics for complete operational control and monitoring.
“Broadcasters come to us because they need certainty, not excuses,” added Ray. “CMXS is the difference between hoping your feed gets through — and knowing it will.”
<<Proven in Major Live Broadcasts>>
Paris Olympics 2024 – Olympic-Grade Reliability Over Public Internet
CMXS enabled 16 live HD feeds from Paris to Hong Kong (HOY TV) over the public internet, delivering 99.9999% reliability with zero CC errors, while cutting transmission costs compared to leased lines.
DAZN – Seamless Sports Streaming with AI-Powered Routing
For the FIBA 3X3 World Tour in Taiwan, CMXS ensured uninterrupted sports coverage by dynamically adjusting to network congestion in real-time.
MLB Taiwan – Five Seasons of Low-Latency Live Coverage
Now in its fifth season supporting Major League Baseball broadcasts, CMXS provides high-bitrate, low-latency streams trusted by broadcasters across Taiwan.
<<Looking Ahead: Simplicity, Scale and Speed>>
Caton is continuing to evolve CMXS into a SaaS delivery model, enabling broadcasters to onboard within minutes, simplify deployment, and operate at scale without expensive infrastructure. This evolution is part of Caton’s long-term strategy to democratise high-performance IP transmission for broadcasters of all sizes.
<<About Caton Technology>>
Caton Technology is a global leader in next-generation IP transport, revolutionising media distribution with unmatched innovation and customer service. We empower broadcasters and media companies to deliver exceptional Live video over IP. Leveraging our innovative cloud platform and AI technology, Caton Media XStream ensures zero-error transmission and optimal performance, surpassing traditional delivery methods with superior Service Level Agreements at competitive costs. At Caton, quality, performance, and value coexist, enabling our customers to experience the best of all worlds. Discover more about our cutting-edge solutions at www.catontechnology.com.
