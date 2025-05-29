Bed Stuy Film With Controversial Title Takes A Walk Down Memory Lane

Foxy thrust into Brooklyn's underworld

Ghetto Eyez Publishing finally releases its latest 6-part series, Bottom Bitch exclusively on TUBI through 1919 distribution.

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The story begins two days before the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and concludes with the summer Olympics in Mexico City. During this time, we follow a 15-year-old Nicole Green, aka Foxy, who is forced into prostitution by her heroin addicted father. Throughout her journey, she experiences the death of Bobby Kennedy, the rise of Shirley Chisholm, the effects of the war in Vietnam and the reign of Frank Mathews.

This episodic, fictional, drama is rooted in true events with WWRLN radio as the narrator. Bottom Bitch, explores the unforgiving world of Drugs, prostitution, PTSD and mental illness with the Civil Rights movement as its backdrop.

Bottom Bitch stars up and coming actor Anthony Walker, Arianna Jones, Racquel Mills, June Asia, Yasmina Obono, Dana Watkins and Kenneth Williams to name a few. The series was written and directed by Joseph C. Grant, Jr. and shot by Roman Rivera.

The project is produced by Ephraim Benton, Robert Nance, Laura Coefield, April Watson, Aaron Freeman and Video Music Box’s own Ralph McDaniels.

In addition to being an accomplished filmmaker, Joseph is also a respected author and artist, a magazine publisher, and a youth mentor. Over the years, Joseph has received considerable press and media attention for his Fine Arts and Community works. He has also been the recipient of numerous commissions and awards. Joseph is the former Ambassador of Arts and Culture for Bed Stuy and Northern Crown Heights in Brooklyn. He directed “The Stuff” starring Al Thompson & Rob Stapleton which is currently airing on Peacock TV, "To Live and Die in Bed Stuy" starring Hisham Tawfiq and “Honor Among Thieves”. Which are both currently airing now on TUBI.

WATCH NOW ON TUBI

https://tubitv.com/tv-shows/200209357/s01-e01-welcome-to-the-ghetto

TRAILER

