Kold Open Network Acquirers HER: A Micro-Série and Markets it Directly to Studio Executives

Star of show 'Imani' Imani cries in bathroom

The hit digital LGBT micro series navigates its way to industry insiders and on various devices for viewers to watch.

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HER: a micro-série is an award-winning 2022 micro-TV series assembled by an outstanding award-winning and dynamic team. Created & written by Angelia Jackson, directed by Brigid Turner and produced by Ephraim 'Fetti' Benton who also co-produced "Run Crew" which was recently released on Amazon’s Prime earlier this month.

The Brigid Turner series made its world premiere at the Inaugural Black Girls Rock Film Festival and was fresh off the heels of a strategic seven film festival run that included Queen City Film Festival, Lafemme International Film Festival, Chelsea Film Festival and the 34th Annual NewFest Film Festival. HER: a micro-série, also won the "Best Web Series" award at the 2022 Baltimore International Black Film Festival and was distributed by Open Television (OTV), an Emmy-nominated non-profit platform for intersectional television based in Chicago.

HER: a micro-série stars Imani Brammer and is a Dramedy about a Black bisexual Woman who struggles with high functioning depression as she navigates her late twenties. Imani finds escape through dance, dating apps, family, and friends. The producers feel many people can relate to these authentic characters and stories that deal with love, self-identity, judgment, depression, and real discussion and issues within the LGBT community.

Produced by Skeem’aholic Society. Benton says " This highly anticipated micro series has a TV pilot on stand-by and is currently being developed into a half hour Dramedy. We created the one season micro series for marketing purposes that will help us target and build its audience organically. Hopefully we're lucky and get acquired like Issa Rae's show "Awkward Black Girl", which HBO developed into the bonifide hit "Insecure" or Netflix's mega hit "Cobra Kai".

Georgia Rippin, the co-founder and CEO of Kold Open, launched the network in 2022 as a B2B online marketplace that allows studio executives to be able to discover web series and develop them into full-length shows. As viewers, you give creators direction and support as they develop their shows. The more you comment, the more the bigwigs at Netflix, Roku, CAA and A24 pay attention. Your voice counts, and you get a say in what makes it to your screens.



You can watch the show at the link below.

https://www.koldopen.com/her



About Kold Open

Kold Open’s mission is to ensure your show gets seen as opposed to lost on TikTok and YouTube. Our network of development executives advocate for corporate to pitch shows that gain traction. Launched in 2022 as the next generation of great TV, we uncover the hidden mid-form shows lost in the YouTube and Tiktok shuffle.



For press inquiries, interviews and journalists interested in reviewing the micro tv series should contact Angelia.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.