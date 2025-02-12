New Urban Crime Drama 'Bloody Money' Screens Exclusively Before Its Official Streaming Release Date

Media Invite Release Date NJ Red Carpet

The must-see movie from the producers of “Dope Fiend” & “Dope King” will hold a press screening of their latest film at Stuart Cinema in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Bloody Money" is a raw and unfiltered crime drama assembled by the outstanding team from the award-winning 2022 series "HER: a micro-séries". Directed by Brigid Turner, written by Angelia Jackson, and produced by Ephraim 'Fetti' Benton, who also produced "Dope Fiend" and "Dope King" with Executive Producer Shawn Lindsey.

The Brigid Turner film just completed a self-funded private promo run to organically generate buzz with its target audiences. The intimate and successful limited preview screenings took place in New Jersey, Brooklyn, Atlanta and the DMV (DC, Maryland & Virginia). "People said it was a gritty and intense narrative filled with suspense, betrayal, and unexpected twists, leaving audiences reflecting on the true cost of greed and survival", say Benton. The film was acquired by Porter & Craig Media Distribution last year and is set to be released on streaming platforms February 24th.

“Bloody Money” Is about a few crews in NYC committing a spree of crimes that intersect. Secrets and devious plans unravel between inner circles breaking bonds. “Bloody Money” is what society thirst for, but at what or whose expense?

The film stars Julito McCullum (The Wire), Ephraim Benton (Baby Boy, Precious), Shawn Lindsey (Dope Fiend), Deleesa St. Agathe (The Circle, Complicated: Atlanta) and other talented Brooklyn actors.

Exclusive Media Only Screening of “Bloody Money” at Stuart Cinema & Cafe on Tuesday, February 18th, 2024, 6:15p

About MoFetti Group LLC.

MoFetti Group LLC is an award-winning production company, established in 2023 [Brooklyn, NY]. With the success of the indie film "Dope Fiend" Ephraim 'Fetti' Benton and Shawn Lindsey partnered up to produce and create high quality content for Film & TV.



For press inquiries, interviews and journalists interested in reviewing Bloody Money, but not able to attend should contact.

BLOODY MONEY TRAILER

