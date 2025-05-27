Demand Side Platform DSP System Global Market Report 2025: Growth Propelled by Increasing Digital Media Consumption

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Demand Side Platform (DSP) System Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 27, 2025

It's worth noting that the demand side platform system market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It's projected to balloon from $19.52 billion in 2024 to $23.14 billion in 2025, with an impressive compound annual growth rate CAGR of 18.5%. The growth witnessed in the historic period is attributed to the rise in high-quality impressions at scale with minimum friction, an uptick in running campaign management, the expansion of self-service demand side platforms, and explosive growth in inventory selection.

What Fuels The Remarkable Growth Of The Demand Side Platform System Market Size?

The demand side platform system market size is expected to witness a rapid surge in the coming years. It's projected to grow to a staggering $45.02 billion by 2029, achieving a CAGR of 18.1%. The growth during the forecast period can be predominantly chalked up to an ever-climbing number of internet users, increased time spent on digital platforms, widespread smartphone penetration, and explosive digital media consumption. It's also crucial to note the leading trends during the forecast period, encompassing advancements in machine learning technologies, integration of artificial intelligence, progress of ad-tech solutions, innovative video advertisements, and AI convergence in AdTech.

Does Increasing Time Spent On Digital Platforms Contribute To The Demand Side Platform System Market Growth?

Absolutely. The increasing time spent on digital platforms is presumed to turbocharge the growth of the demand side platform system market. A digital platform, an online infrastructure that enables interactions, transactions, and services between users, businesses, and developers through digital technologies, captures growing user engagement due to the rise in mobile device usage. Smartphones and tablets grant easy access to social media, entertainment, and online services, making it ultra-convenient for users to interact with digital content throughout the day. A demand-side platform DSP system operates to enable digital platforms to optimize ad purchases, target specific audiences, and maximize revenue by automating and streamlining the ad-buying process across many channels.

Who Are The Top Players In The Demand Side Platform System Market?

Major players ruling the roost in the demand side platform demand side platform system market are Amazon.com Inc, Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Adobe Inc., Yahoo Inc., AppLovin Corporation, Criteo S.A., The Trade Desk Inc., Amobee Inc., AppNexus Inc., Quantcast Corporation, AdTheorent Holding Company Inc., Simpli.fi Holdings Inc., Dataxu Inc., MediaMath Inc., Jampp Ltd, Vungle Inc., Adform A/S, Basis Technology Corporation, Choozle Inc., and Eskimi DSP.

What are the Trending Advancements in the Demand Side Platform System Market?

The trend to watch is how major companies in the demand side platform system market are focusing on developing technologically advanced solutions, such as inventory libraries within demand-side platforms. This strategy is aimed at enhancing ad-buying efficiency, optimizing targeting through AI-driven analytics, and boosting real-time bidding capabilities.

How Is The Demand Side Platform System Market Segmented?

1 By Type: Real Time Bidding, Programmatic Premium Buying, Other Types

2 By Component: Software, Services

3 By Channel: Display, Mobile, Video, Native

4 By Enterprise Size: Small And Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

5 By End-User: Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance, Healthcare, Retail And E-commerce, Media And Entertainment, Manufacturing, Information Technology And Telecommunications, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1 By Real-Time Bidding RTB: Open Auction, Private marketplace PMP

2 By Programmatic Premium Buying: Programmatic Guaranteed, Preferred Deals

3 By Other Types: Contextual Targeting, Audience-Based Buying

Are There Differences In Demand Side Platform System Market Growth Across Regions?

Interestingly, North America held the largest portion of the demand side platform system market in 2024. In the forecast period, Asia-Pacific is set to take the spotlight as the fastest-growing region. This comprehensive demand side platform DSP system market report also scrutinizes Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

