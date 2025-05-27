USU Once Again Recognized as a Market Leader in IT and Enterprise Service Management

MöGLINGEN, GERMANY, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- USU has once again been recognized as a leading global provider in the latest “Vendor Selection Matrix™ IT and Enterprise Service Management Solutions” published by the independent analyst firm Research In Action (RIA). With an improved score of 9.35, USU secured third place overall among 20 internationally ranked vendors, reaffirming its strong market position in the IT and Enterprise Service Management (ITSM, ESM) sector. USU received top marks in the categories of recommendation rate, customer satisfaction, and price versus value ratio. The complete study is available for complimentary download on the USU website. Market Study Confirms Current IT and ESM Market TrendsThe market study is based on a survey of arround 1,000 IT and business decision-makers with budget responsibility from various companies worldwide. It reveals that the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and Employee Experience will play a key role for ITSM and ESM providers and are significantly shaping the market.USU Impresses With Its Solution PortfolioThe analysts particularly highlight USU’s comprehensive, AI-driven platform, that seamlessly integrates with various business functions to streamline processes and enhance service delivery. With the second-highest score for breadth and depth of its solution offering, USU is recognized in the study as one of the top global vendors 2025. Also, the product partnership with Thoma Bravo has been perceived by the decision-makers surveyed as a very positive sign for future innovation and growth.Johannes Biesing, Vice President Product Management at USU, explains: “This repeated recognition confirms our long-term strategy: we consistently focus on technological innovation and close customer relationships. Together with Thoma Bravo, we aim to drive future innovation and generate growth. With our AI-driven ITSM- and ESM-platform, we help companies around the world improve their service quality and accelerate their digital transformation.”This press release is available at https://www.usu.com/en-us/ USU GmbHAs a leading provider of software and service solutions for IT and customer service management, USU helps customers optimize IT resources in the cloud and AI era. Organizations worldwide rely on USU to modernize their IT infrastructure, minimize cloud costs, and enhance service excellence.USU technologies provide comprehensive transparency and control over hybrid IT environments—from on-premises data centers to cloud-based services and hardware assets. Additionally, USU's AI-powered platform serves as a central knowledge base, delivering consistent information across all communication channels and customer services.More information: https://www.usu.com/en-us/

