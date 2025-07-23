USU Acknowledged in the 2025 Gartner® Peer Insights™ ‘Voice of the Customer’: Software Asset Management Tools

MöGLINGEN, GERMANY, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- USU was recognized by customers on Gartner Peer Insights™ as an Established Vendor in the February 2025 Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Software Asset Management Tools.What Is Gartner Peer Insights?Gartner Peer Insights is a public platform that offers verified, first-hand reviews and ratings of enterprise technology solutions by end-user professionals for end-user professionals.The “Voice of the Customer” is a document that applies a methodology to aggregated Gartner Peer Insights’ reviews in a market to provide an overall perspective for IT decision makers. The “Voice of the Customer” quadrant, identifies “all eligible vendors in the market categorized into four quadrants based on scores assigned for User Interest and Adoption (x-axis), and Overall Experience (y-axis).” USU is named in the lower-right “Established” quadrant, 2025 improving its position from the lower-left “Aspiring” quadrant, 2024.According to Gartner, the same eligibility requirements and weighting used in the “Voice of the Customer” quadrants also apply for ratings in the vendor summary figures, including overall star rating, willingness to recommend and rating by category. As of 16th July 2025, USU has an Overall Rating of 4.4 out of 5 in the field of Software Asset Management, based on 47 reviews on Gartner Peer Insights™.A USU customer from the transportation industry, for example, describes USU SAM in the summary of the evaluation as follows: “The vendor is characterized by high flexibility and reliability. A long-standing and close collaboration is the basis for a trusting and cooperative partnership, with the common goal of continually improving the products and services.”Johannes Biesing, Vice President, Product Management at USU, says: “We are proud to be recognized in the 2025 Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Software Asset Management Tools and deeply grateful for the positive feedback from our customers. We believe this recognition reflects our strong commitment to delivering customer-centric solutions. Our mission is to take Software Asset Management to the next level—through innovation, customer-centricity, and a relentless commitment to excellence. Every day, we work passionately to earn and build on the trust our customers place in us."Gartner, Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Software Asset Management Tools, Peer Contributors, 30 May 2025, is available for download on the Gartner Website This press release is available at https://www.usu.com/en-us/ Gartner disclaimerGartner and Peer Insights™ are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved.Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.USU GmbHAs a leading provider of software and service solutions for IT and customer service management, USU helps customers optimize IT resources in the cloud and AI era. Organizations worldwide rely on USU to modernize their IT infrastructure, minimize cloud costs, and enhance service excellence.USU technologies provide comprehensive transparency and control over hybrid IT environments—from on-premises data centers to cloud-based services and hardware assets. Additionally, USU's AI-powered platform serves as a central knowledge base, delivering consistent information across all communication channels and customer services.More information: https://www.usu.com/en-us/

