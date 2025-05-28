Vidac Pharma Reports Exceptional Pharmacokinetics of Almavid™ Drug Candidate in Real-World Clinical study

Revolutionary cancer treatment demonstrates potential for Almavid™ Drug Candidate application in solid tumors.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vidac Pharma , a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class cancer therapeutics, today announced promising real-world pharmacokinetics results from the use of its investigational drug Almavid™, a proprietary subcutaneous formulation of VDA 1102 (Tuvatexib), in pediatric brain cancer patients.Administered to three pediatric patients with brain cancer, Almavid™ demonstrated exceptional pharmacokinetic properties, including high blood stability for over 24 hours, strong dose linearity, and sustained blood concentration levels across patients. These findings suggest that Almavid™ has strong potential as a broad-spectrum treatment for solid tumors, both as a monotherapy and in combination therapies.VDA 1102, the active ingredient in Almavid™, targets a fundamental mechanism in cancer metabolism by reversing the Warburg effect—a hallmark of cancer cell behavior first described by Nobel laureate Otto Warburg nearly a century ago. Unlike healthy cells, cancer cells exhibit heightened glycolysis even in the presence of oxygen. While this phenomenon has primarily been leveraged in diagnostics (e.g., PET scans), Vidac Pharma is the first company to translate this biological insight into a targeted therapeutic strategy.VDA 1102 works by disrupting the binding of hexokinase 2 (HK2), an enzyme overexpressed in cancer cells, to the mitochondrial voltage-dependent anion channel (VDAC1). This interaction blocks the natural process of programmed cell death (apoptosis), allowing cancer cells to persist and proliferate. By modifying HK2’s structure, VDA 1102 re-enables apoptosis, restoring normal cellular metabolism and promoting cancer cell death while modifying Tumor microenvironment to pro immune.This mechanism has already shown clinical promises. VDA 1102 previously demonstrated efficacy with minimal side effects in Phase 2 trials targeting two oncological skin conditions: Actinic Keratosis and Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma.“These latest results in our proprietary new formulation for Subcutaneous injections in pediatric patients highlight VDA 1102’s potential to become a transformational agent across a broad range of solid tumors,” said Dr Max Herzberg, Chairman of Vidac Pharma . “We are optimistic about advancing Almavid™ into larger trials as we continue our mission to make cancer cells mortal again.”

