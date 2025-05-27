SONSIEL and The DAISY Foundation Celebrate Nurse Innovation at THInC with Inaugural DAISY Awards

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a landmark moment for nursing innovation and recognition, the Society of Nurse Scientists, Innovators, Entrepreneurs, and Leaders ( SONSIEL ) and The DAISY Foundation proudly presented the inaugural DAISY Awards for Nurse Innovators at THInC – The Healthcare Innovation Conference in Philadelphia.Two extraordinary nurse leaders – Hiyam Nadel, MBA, RN, CCG, FIEL, of Massachusetts General Hospital, and Sigal Shafran Tikva, PhD, RN, of Israel’s nursing innovation community – were honored for their visionary work shaping the future of healthcare.This first-of-its-kind partnership between SONSIEL and The DAISY Foundation recognizes the indispensable role of nurses, not only as caregivers but also as innovators driving systemic change through bold ideas, compassionate leadership, and transformative solutions.Innovation Rooted in CompassionThe DAISY Foundation, globally known for recognizing the compassion and competencies of nurses, partnered with SONSIEL to expand its legacy of gratitude by honoring nurse-led innovation. SONSIEL, a global leader in advancing nursing science, innovation, intra/entrepreneurship, and leadership, brings together nurse innovators across disciplines and continents to reimagine healthcare.“Through this partnership, we are shining a spotlight on the incredible innovation already happening in nursing,” said DAISY CEO, Dr. Deb Zimmermann, DNP, RN, NEA-BC, FAAN. “Hiyam and Sigal represent the very best of what’s possible when nurses are empowered to lead change. Their work exemplifies compassion in action.”Meet the Inaugural HonoreesSONSIEL DAISY Nurse Leader Award in Innovation: Hiyam Nadel, RN, MBA, CCGDirector of the Center for Innovations in Care Delivery at Massachusetts General Hospital, Hiyam Nadel, has become a national force in nurse-led healthcare redesign. Her leadership in creating innovation pathways within academic medical centers has empowered hundreds of nurses to take their ideas from inspiration to implementation. A mentor and thought leader, Hiyam’s work blends compassion, systems thinking, and equity-focused design – ensuring innovations meet the real needs of patients and providers alike. “Hiyam is not only a pioneer – she is a multiplier,” said Nico Sciasci, Executive Director of SONSIEL. “Her commitment to uplifting other nurses and translating care delivery challenges into sustainable solutions embodies everything this award stands for.”SONSIEL DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses in Innovation: Sigal Shafran Tikva, PhD, RNA global leader in nurse entrepreneurship, Sigal Shafran Tikva is reshaping the landscape of health through nursing innovation. Based in Israel, Sigal serves as the Director of the Center for Research & Innovation in Nursing at Hadassah. She is actively involved in leading the design and execution of clinical trials that utilize big data and machine learning. Her impact spans continents through international collaborations, public speaking, and advocacy that challenges stigma and centers patient voices. “Sigal’s work reminds us that innovation is deeply human,” said Mary Lou Ackerman, MBA, BScN, RN, FIEL, President of SONSIEL. “She brings compassion, authenticity, and creativity to some of the most complex challenges in healthcare.”A Shared Commitment to Elevating NursesThe joint award reflects both organizations’ commitment to celebrating nurses as critical thinkers, problem solvers, and visionaries. By creating space for innovation to flourish, SONSIEL and The DAISY Foundation aim to cultivate a culture where nurses are seen – and supported – as healthcare’s most trusted innovators.“This award also honors the courage it takes to reimagine care,” said Sciasci. “We are so proud to launch this partnership with The DAISY Foundation, whose unwavering dedication to nurse recognition has transformed how the world sees nursing. Together, we are expanding the narrative – from the bedside to the boardroom and beyond.”The Future of Nurse-Led InnovationPresented at THInC – The Healthcare Innovation Conference, the awards highlight how nurses are leading the charge to build more inclusive, efficient, and equitable health systems. THInC brought together interdisciplinary leaders to accelerate health innovation across sectors, with nurse-led ideas at the center.As healthcare systems across the globe face rising complexity, the expertise, creativity, and humanity of nurses are more vital than ever. Through this inaugural award, SONSIEL and The DAISY Foundation are inspiring a new generation of nurses to lead with both heart and vision. “We want every nurse to know: your ideas matter. Your innovation is needed. And your impact is seen,” said DAISY CEO, Dr. Deb Zimmermann, DNP, RN, NEA-BC, FAAN.About The DAISY FoundationThe DAISY Foundation is a not-for-profit organization, established in memory of J. Patrick Barnes, by members of his family. Patrick died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), a little-known but not uncommon auto-immune disease. (DAISY is an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System.) The care Patrick and his family received from Nurses while he was ill inspired the creation of The DAISY Awardfor Extraordinary Nurses, an evidenced-based means of providing Nurse recognition and thanking Nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families. In addition to the DAISY Awardfor Extraordinary Nurses, the Foundation expresses gratitude to the nursing profession internationally in over 7,000 healthcare facilities and schools of nursing with recognition programs for nurses wherever they practice, in whatever role they serve, and throughout their careers – from nursing student through lifetime achievement, and through several lines of research grant and evidence-based practice projects funding.Learn more at www.DAISYfoundation.org About SONSIELThe Society of Nurse Scientists, Innovators, Entrepreneurs, and Leaders (SONSIEL) is a global nonprofit committed to elevating the voice and impact of nurse innovators. Through events, education, and global partnerships, SONSIEL equips nurses to lead transformative change in health, technology, and care delivery.Learn more at www.sonsiel.org ###For interviews, photos, or awardee bios, please contact:Nico Sciasci, info@sonsiel.orgTena Barnes Carraher, tenabarnescarraher@DAISYfoundation.org

