NurseHack4Health™ Pitch-A-Thon to provide $385k grant funding for innovative healthcare solutions

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Society of Nurse Scientists Innovators Entrepreneurs & Leaders ( SONSIEL ), Johnson & Johnson and Microsoft are proud to team up for the fifth year in a row to host the next NurseHack4Health virtual Pitch-A-Thon, supported by Johnson & Johnson Foundation.Aimed at accelerating innovative solutions that create systemic and sustainable change for a thriving workforce, healthier work environments, and better patient care, the theme of the Pitch-A-Thon is “Take it Apart, Fit It, Build It Better.” Open to nurse-led, interdisciplinary teams from nonprofit health systems and nursing organizations around the globe and US-based nurse-founded startups, awardees will compete for $385,000 in grant funding available across three tracks to bring their ideas to life.“Nurses have a unique ability to spot what’s not working, whether in workflows, the systems we rely on, or the environment itself. They don’t just identify problems – they deconstruct them, envision new possibilities, and apply a mix of technology, insight, and frontline experience to drive smarter solutions,” said Hiyam Nadel, RN, MBA, Director, Center for Innovations in Care Delivery at Massachusetts General Hospital and SONSIEL Immediate Past President and Co-Founding member.The NurseHack4Health Pitch-A-Thon program gives nurses and other healthcare leaders and clinicians an opportunity to ideate, create and pitch solutions for critical issues with ongoing coaching support and mentorship throughout the process.The total grant funding available is $385,000 across three tracks and is free and open globally:Track 1 – Nurse-led teams from health systems or nursing organizations from high-resource countries; awardees will compete for up to $175,000 in grant funding to implement their idea within their health system/organization.Track 2 – Nurse-led teams from health systems or organizations from low- to middle-resource countries; awardees will compete for up to $175,000 in grant funding to implement their idea within their health system/organization.Track 3 – Nurse-founded startups (must have less than $50,000 in capital); awardee(s) will compete for up to $35,000 in funding to implement or scale their solution.Interdisciplinary teams can include physicians, patient care technicians, technologists, engineers, leaders, and other colleagues from the same organization.Applications opened August 18, 2025, and close September 30, 2025, at 11:59 PM ET. During this period, applicant teams are encouraged to participate in the NurseHack4Health Innovation Academy, a series of virtual workshops supporting the development of the teams’ solutions and pitches, with topics including design thinking, crafting the perfect pitch, budget development, and more.For more information and to apply, visit www.nursehack4health.org ABOUT SONSIELSONSIEL is a national and international platform for nurses, to engage and advocate for nursing’s role in influencing and directly impacting health and the healthcare ecosystem through innovation and entrepreneurship. Nurses are on the front lines, working with all healthcare team members to keep patients and the community safe. For more information about SONSIEL, please visit https://sonsiel.org/ . Follow SONSIEL on Twitter at https://twitter.com/sonsielnurses ; Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Sonsielnurse/ (@SONSIELnurse ); and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/sonsielnurse/ (@SONSIELNURSE ).

