NurseHack4Health Pitch-A-Thon Awardees Announced in Pitch Event’s Fourth Year

NurseHack4Health Pitch-A-Thon logo

Blythedale Children’s Hospital, NephroHaven Foundation, and InspiroSense earned a total of $385,000 in funding for innovative nurse-led healthcare solutions.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Society of Nurse Scientists, Innovators, Entrepreneurs & Leaders ( SONSIEL ), Johnson & Johnson, and Microsoft today announced the awardees of the fourth annual NurseHack4Health Pitch-A-Thon, supported by Johnson & Johnson Foundation.This year’s Pitch-A-Thon, “Take it Apart, Fix It, Build It Better,” invited global nurse-led teams and US-based nurse-founded startups to reimagine and rebuild the systems that support healthcare delivery. Thirteen teams were selected to receive a combined $385,000 in grant funding to advance innovative, scalable solutions to improving the workforce, the workplace, and better patient outcomes.“The Pitch-A-Thon proved once again that nurses are uniquely positioned to rethink how healthcare works and is delivered,” said Hiyam Nadel, RN, MBA, Director, Center for Innovations in Care Delivery at Massachusetts General Hospital and SONSIEL Immediate Past President and Co-Founding Member. “The solutions presented this year demonstrate the kind of innovative, systems-level, and future-thinking that can strengthen organizations today and shape more human-centric care tomorrow.”The NurseHack4Health Pitch-A-Thon is supported by a unique collaboration between SONSIEL, Johnson & Johnson, and Microsoft. The program provides an opportunity for nurse-led interdisciplinary teams, including physicians, patient care technicians, human resources specialists, and members of information technology, engineering, and leadership, to pitch solutions for critical healthcare challenges.“The Pitch-A-Thon brought together an extraordinary mix of global talent, insights, and lived experiences,” said Nico Sciasci, MS, FIEL, Chief Executive Officer, SONSIEL. “What these teams delivered were not just concepts, but blueprints for meaningful systemic-level change. Their innovations reflect the future we’re striving for: a healthcare system that supports, protects, and empowers its workforce and patients.”In a virtual session on November 19, the final 13 teams pitched thoughtful initiatives, from AI-driven maternal health tools and sensory-based care innovations to solar-powered dialysis and digital workforce solutions. Of the finalists, the top Pitch-A-Thon teams awarded for their impressive and innovative ideas were:Track 1 $175,000: SafeSticker Team from Blythedale Children’s Hospital is a skin-safe, waterproof medical-grade sticker or temporary tattoo that replaces the traditional wristband. Each sticker displays the patient’s identifying information and a barcode for EMR scanning, designed with child-friendly themes and sensory-sensitive materials. The result: higher compliance, fewer verbal workarounds, and safer care for patients and providers alike.Track 2 $175,000: NephroHaven Foundation’s solar-powered dialysis pilot introduces Ghana’s first nurse-led, renewable-energy dialysis model. Powered by a solar-grid hybrid system, the pilot ensures uninterrupted treatment while reducing energy costs by up to 30%. A tiered financing structure – combining national insurance reimbursement, private payments, and a solidarity fund – makes care affordable and equitable. The pilot will launch with four machines, serving 26 patients each month and providing free sessions for children under 18.Track 3 $35,000: InspiroSense Innovations’ InspiroAxis is a compact, nurse-designed device that automates transducer leveling in under 30 seconds. It attaches easily to IV poles or transducer holders, ensuring accuracy, reducing strain, and saving up to 30 minutes per shift. Compatible with existing cardiac monitoring systems, the device improves workflow safety while maintaining data precision.“The Pitch-A-Thon challenged us to think bigger about what nurses need and what’s possible when we design solutions for the actual realities of care,” said Mary Lou Ackerman, MBA, BScN, RN, FIEL, President, SONSIEL. “With this funding, the awardees can bring their solutions to life and help transform care and create more sustainable workplaces.”ABOUT SONSIELSONSIEL is a national and international platform for nurses to engage and advocate for nursing’s role in influencing and directly impacting health and the healthcare ecosystem through innovation and entrepreneurship. Nurses are on the front lines, working with all healthcare team members to keep patients and the community safe. For more information about SONSIEL, please visit https://sonsiel.org/.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.