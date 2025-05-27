Experienced lawyer to join Coroner’s Court

Release date: 26/05/25

An experienced lawyer with a considerable prosecutorial background has been appointed as a full-time Deputy Coroner.

Emma Roper has been appointed to the position, following an extensive recruitment process.

Most recently, Ms Roper has been working as Special Counsel in the Coroner’s Court, following more than a decade working with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions as Solicitor, Prosecutor, Acting Manager and Senior Solicitor.

In her time with the ODPP she had worked on numerous, high profile and complex matters including the NCA bombing prosecution.

Ms Roper fills the vacancy left by the departure of Ian White, who was appointed to the District Court earlier this year.

The appointment sees the Coroner’s Court continue to have 3 full-time Coroners. This follows the State Government’s allocation of $1.1 million per annum in last year’s state budget for an ongoing third Coroner.

Quotes

Attributable to Kyam Maher

Emma Roper has a distinguished background as an exceptional prosecutor, and she has been a highly valued member of the Coroner’s Court for nearly four years.

I am confident she will bring her legal acumen to this role, and serve the Coroner’s Court with distinction.

This Government is proud to have funded an additional Deputy Coroner in last year’s state budget, to support the critical work of the Coroner’s Court.