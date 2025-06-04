Pre-orders for the 'Valhalla Rising One Eye' Statue Began June 3, 2025

Real Elite Masterline Valhalla Rising One Eye Front View 01 Front View 02 Swappable Parts Bonus Parts

Prime 1 Studio has announced the "Valhalla Rising One Eye" statue. Pre-orders began June 3, 2025 (JST); release set for December 2026.

ASAKUSA, TAITO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, June 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prime 1 Studio proudly presents a new addition to the Real Elite Masterline series: a statue of One Eye, the protagonist of "Valhalla Rising," directed by Nicolas Winding Refn.This statue was produced at the request of director Refn himself. The design is based on One Eye’s appearance as a slave warrior in Chapter One, "Wrath." His proportions and pose have been carefully constructed to reflect the character’s presence in that part of the film. The skin tone and tattoos are rendered with subdued coloration, while the muscular and anatomical structure has been precisely sculpted. The statue’s facial features—including the iconic single eye—are faithfully modeled after actor Mads Mikkelsen, capturing not only his bone structure and expression but also the nuances of his performance in the film.This Ultimate Bonus Version includes an alternate upper body part with a fabric costume, along with swappable weapons: an axe and a spear. A bust stand is also provided, allowing for various display configurations inspired by different scenes.This version also includes the severed head of the chieftain and a certificate of authenticity signed by Refn.Product Name:Real Elite Masterline Valhalla Rising One Eye Ultimate Bonus VersionRetail Price USD: $1499Edition Size: 300Arrival Date: December 2026Scale: 1/4H: 57cm W: 28cm D: 28cmH: 56cm W: 30cm D: 34cm (with Spear)Weight: 8.7kgMaterials: Polystone and other materialsSpecifications/Additional Items・Highly Detailed Likeness Sculpture of Mads Mikkelsen・Valhalla Rising-themed Base・Two (2) Swappable Upper Bodies (A: Bare, B: Clothed)・Two (2) Swappable Right Hands for Upper Body B (Axe, Spear)・One (1) Swappable Left Hand for Upper Body B (Open Hand)・One (1) Bust Stand・One (1) Stake・One (1) Rock・One (1) Swappable Left Hand for Upper Body B (Severed Head of Barde) [BONUS PART]・Certificate of Authenticity [BONUS PART]Copyright: All rights reserved (C) 2025 byNWRFor more details, visit our online store

One Eye Product PV

