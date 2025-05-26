MPD Investigating Georgia Avenue Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in Northwest.

On Sunday, May 25, 2025, at approximately 5:47 a.m., Fourth District officers responded to the 3300 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male, unconscious not breathing, suffering from apparent gunshot injuries. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life the victim was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 26-year-old Benjamin Coleman of Northwest, DC.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25077677

###