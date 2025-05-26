MPD Arrests Suspect in U Street Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrests of a suspect in a robbery that occurred in Northwest.

On Saturday, May 10, 2025, at approximately 3:57 a.m., the victim and the suspects were in an argument in the 1000 block of U Street, Northwest. The suspects then assaulted the victim and took the victim’s property. The suspects fled the scene.

On Sunday, May 25, 2025, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant 28-year-old Tumarcus Hawkins of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Robbery (Force and Violence).

This case remains under investigation.

CCN: 25069382

