The Intelligent Leader Podcast Explores the Future of Enterprise AI in Life Sciences with AstraZeneca’s Kabir Patel

Exploring the shift toward autonomous systems and their real-world impact on pharma and enterprise tech.

Agentic AI is already reshaping how global enterprises operate—it’s not a future concept, it’s a present imperative. ” — Shashank Garg

MCLEAN, VA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a compelling new episode of The Intelligent Leader Podcast, Shashank Garg , CEO & Co-founder of Infocepts, sits down with Kabir Patel , Global Head of IT at AstraZeneca, to explore the evolution of enterprise AI—from assistive models to the emerging frontier of agentic AI.Drawing from his extensive experience leading technology functions at Oracle, Thomson Reuters, and now at one of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies, Kabir shares timely insights on how life sciences enterprises are adapting to the transformative potential of AI. The episode, unpacks the real-world implications of shifting from AI that supports tasks to systems that act, reason, and learn independently.“Agentic AI isn’t just about automation—it’s about autonomy,” says Kabir. “In life sciences, this means building intelligent systems that can make contextual decisions, recover from failures, and adapt in real-time, dramatically improving operational resilience.”Listeners will gain practical perspectives on the rise of “self-healing” AI systems within pharma’s supply chains—where AI agents proactively identify issues, simulate outcomes, and autonomously resolve disruptions. However, the conversation emphasizes that achieving this level of autonomy requires organizations to first build foundational capabilities through assistive AI pilots in functions like procurement, HR, or IT.Kabir also outlines a roadmap for scaling agentic AI responsibly, highlighting the importance of data quality, cultural readiness, robust AIOps infrastructure, and a fundamental mindset shift from standardized processes to adaptive workflows. As enterprise tech providers race to embed agentic features into their platforms, companies must make strategic decisions about what to build, what to buy, and where to partner.“Agentic AI is already reshaping how global enterprises operate—it’s not a future concept, it’s a present imperative,” says host Shashank Garg. “This episode offers leaders a framework to not only understand the distinction between assistive and agentic AI, but to chart their journey toward adoption.” Listen to the full episode to discover how AstraZeneca and other global enterprises are preparing for the next era of intelligent systems.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.