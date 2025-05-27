iRAYPLE Leverages Intel Technology to Drive AMR Innovation

iRAYPLE at METALTECH & AUTOMEX 2025 iRAYPLE at KOREA MAT 2025 machine vision

HANGZHOU, ZHEJIANG, CHINA, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- From April to May 2025, iRAYPLE participated in two of Asia leading industrial exhibitions—KOREA MAT 2025 in South Korea and METALTECH & AUTOMEX 2025 in Malaysia—where it showcased its latest advances in autonomous robotics and machine vision.All of iRAYPLE’s mobile robots (AMR) are powered by Intel chips, delivering exceptional performance, stability, and responsiveness across diverse industrial scenarios. Leveraging the computing power of Intel, iRAYPLE’s mobile robots are equipped to handle high-speed, high-precision logistics tasks in smart manufacturing and automated warehouse operations.𝐀𝐌𝐑 𝐈𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐄𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬The 𝐂𝟎𝟎𝟔, with a 60kg load capacity and a compact design, is ideal for fast-paced 3C warehousing and tight spaces. The 𝐂𝟏𝟓𝟎𝐂, with a heavy-duty 1500kg load capacity, combines robust construction with agile navigation, ensuring seamless performance even in constrained layouts.To meet the needs of heavier and more complex indoor transport scenarios, The 𝐅𝐏𝟏𝟓𝟎 counterbalance forklift AMR offers an advanced alternative to traditional forklifts. With a 1500kg capacity, 360° laser fusion safety detection, and natural navigation precision of ±10mm, it delivers reliable performance in aisles as narrow as 3100mm.𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐝𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧iRAYPLE also presented its latest high-performance code readers, optimized for fast, accurate barcode decoding under real-world constraints. The 𝐑𝟑𝟎𝟎𝟎 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 delivers compact, entry-level scanning for small field-of-view (FOV) applications where space is limited. The 𝐑𝟒𝟎𝟎𝟎 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬, equipped with AI-enhanced algorithms, ensures reliable decoding under challenging lighting or barcode conditions.The high-end 𝐑𝟓𝟎𝟎𝟎 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 pushes the limits of industrial code reading with high-resolution sensors and AI-powered recognition, enabling precise performance at high speeds and in high-complexity environments. These scanners support flexible installation, high decoding accuracy, and seamless integration—perfect for high-throughput logistics lines.𝐀𝐈-𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧In Malaysia, iRAYPLE unveiled its advanced machine vision series for high-precision industrial inspection. The 𝐒𝐒𝟓𝟎𝟎𝟎 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐫 , featuring an integrated AI processor, zoom lens, and adaptive lighting, delivers reliable detection across medium to long distances. The 𝐋𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞 𝐀𝐫𝐞𝐚 𝐒𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 supports ultra-high-resolution imaging (5 MP to 604 MP), thermoelectric cooling, and advanced ISP algorithms. It’s ideal for demanding sectors such as semiconductor, EV, and photovoltaic production—enabling detailed, reliable inspection in high-speed production environments.𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠From machine vision to autonomous robotics, iRAYPLE is accelerating the evolution of smart manufacturing. With Intel technology at its core, iRAYPLE’s integrated solutions are setting new benchmarks for precision, efficiency, and reliability. As industries embrace intelligent transformation, iRAYPLE stands ready to lead the charge with future-ready technologies that redefine how materials move, how items are inspected, and how data flows through every level of the supply chain.𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐢𝐑𝐀𝐘𝐏𝐋𝐄iRAYPLE, the flagship brand of Zhejiang HuaRay technology Co., Ltd, is a professional company focusing on R&D, manufacturing, and sales of machine vision and autonomous mobile robot (AMR) products and solutions. Concentrating on smart manufacturing, we have always insisted on satisfying customers' needs, creating value to help customers reduce costs, and making factories smarter. Founded in 2016, the business has expanded to cover more than 50 countries and regions.

