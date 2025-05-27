'THE WITCHER IN CONCERT' U.S. TOUR LAUNCHES TO MORE THAN 45 CITIES THIS FALL
Concert Series Celebrating “The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt” Includes the Iconic Soundtrack Performed Live and Special Guest Members of Percival Schuttenbach
We’re grateful to see that even 10 years after the game’s original release, our community embraces its music and is ready to join Geralt on one more journey through the Continent.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GEA Live, CD PROJEKT RED, and RoadCo Entertainment today announced The Witcher in Concert (www.thewitcher.com/concert) will tour the U.S. for the first time ever, starting September 2 in Austin, Texas before visiting more than 50 cities around the country. The Witcher in Concert is a live music experience featuring a timeless soundtrack from “The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt” by CD PROJEKT RED. The concert series was created to coincide with the tenth anniversary of the critically acclaimed video game, which follows the story of Geralt of Rivia as he embarks on a quest to find his adopted daughter, Ciri. Each performance is brought to life by an ensemble of 14 musicians handpicked by the score’s co-composer, including select members of Polish folk metal band Percival Schuttenbach. Tickets go on sale May 30.
“The response to the concert announcements has been nothing short of extraordinary,” says Marcin Przybyłowicz, music director for “The Witcher 3” and the soundtrack’s co-composer. “We’re grateful to see that even 10 years after the game’s original release, our community embraces its music and is ready to join Geralt on one more journey through the Continent.”
The Witcher in Concert is a one-of-a-kind live event that transforms the lasting legacy and emotional storytelling of “The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt” into a gripping live performance on stage. The concert and celebration of the dark fantasy role-playing game’s incredible music and emotional narrative features an ensemble orchestra and cutting-edge visuals. Each concert merges stunning cinematics and gameplay with tracks specially arranged for the occasion under the supervision of Przybyłowicz. From the opening strains of “The Trail” to the heart-pounding “...Steel for Humans,” Geralt of Rivia’s journey across the war-torn Northern Kingdoms is a sonic marvel to hear, whether for the first or hundredth time.
2025 Tour Schedule:
September 2 | Austin, TX | Bass Concert Hall
September 3 | Dallas, TX | Winspear Opera House
September 4 | New Orleans, LA | Mahalia Jackson Theatre of Performing Arts
September 5 | San Antonio, TX | Majestic Theatre
September 6 | Sugar Land, TX | Smart Financial Centre
September 7 | Fort Worth, TX | Will Rogers Auditorium
September 9 | Minneapolis, MN | Orpheum Theatre
September 10 | Omaha, NE | Orpheum Theater
September 11 | Overland Park, KS | Yardley Hall
September 12 | Indianapolis, IN | Murat Theatre
September 13 | Detroit, MI | Fisher Theatre
September 14 | Syracuse, NY | The Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater
September 17 | Rochester, NY | Kodak Center
September 18 | Red Bank, NJ | Count Basie Center For the Arts
September 19 | Newark, NJ | New Jersey Performing Arts Center
September 20 | Brooklyn, NY | Kings Theatre
September 21 | Wallingford, CT | Oakdale Theatre
September 23 | Richmond, VA | Carpenter Theatre
September 24 | Reading, PA Santander Performing Arts Center
September 25 | Washington, DC | DAR Constitution Hall
September 26 | White Plains, NY | Westchester County Center
September 27 | Lowell, MA | Lowell Memorial Auditorium
September 28 | Baltimore, MD | Lyric Opera House
September 29 | Cleveland, OH | Severance Music Center
October 1 | Philadelphia, PA | The Met Philadelphia by Highmark
October 2 | Columbus, OH | Palace Theatre
October 3 | Chicago, IL | Auditorium Theatre
October 4 | St. Louis, MO | The Fabulous Fox
October 5 | Milwaukee, WI | The Riverside Theater
October 7 | Atlanta, GA | Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre
October 8 | Greenville, SC | Peace Center
October 9 | Jacksonville, FL | Florida Theatre
October 10 | Charlotte, NC | Ovens Auditorium
October 11 | Louisville, KY | The Louisville Palace Theatre
October 14 | Colorado Springs, CO | Pikes Peak Center
October 15 | Denver, CO | The Ellie Caulkins Opera House
October 16 | Salt Lake City, UT | The Eccles Theater
October 18 | Spokane, WA | First Interstate Center for the Arts
October 19 | Seattle, WA | Paramount Theatre
October 21 | Riverside, CA | Fox Theater
October 22 | Costa Mesa, CA | Segerstrom Hall at Segerstrom Center for the Arts
October 23 | Mesa, AZ | Ikeda Theatre
October 24 | San Diego, CA | Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
October 25 | San Francisco, CA | Golden Gate Theatre
October 26 | Los Angeles, CA | The Wiltern
For more information, the full list of tour dates, and to sign up to receive updates through the official newsletter, visit The Witcher in Concert website at www.thewitcher.com/concert.
