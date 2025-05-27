'THE WITCHER IN CONCERT' U.S. TOUR LAUNCHES TO MORE THAN 45 CITIES THIS FALL

Concert Series Celebrating “The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt” Includes the Iconic Soundtrack Performed Live and Special Guest Members of Percival Schuttenbach

We’re grateful to see that even 10 years after the game’s original release, our community embraces its music and is ready to join Geralt on one more journey through the Continent.” — Marcin Przybyłowicz, music director and the soundtrack’s co-composer.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GEA Live, CD PROJEKT RED, and RoadCo Entertainment today announced The Witcher in Concert ( www.thewitcher.com/concert ) will tour the U.S. for the first time ever, starting September 2 in Austin, Texas before visiting more than 50 cities around the country. The Witcher in Concert is a live music experience featuring a timeless soundtrack from “The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt” by CD PROJEKT RED. The concert series was created to coincide with the tenth anniversary of the critically acclaimed video game, which follows the story of Geralt of Rivia as he embarks on a quest to find his adopted daughter, Ciri. Each performance is brought to life by an ensemble of 14 musicians handpicked by the score’s co-composer, including select members of Polish folk metal band Percival Schuttenbach. Tickets go on sale May 30.For more information, tickets, and tour dates, visit www.thewitcher.com/concert “The response to the concert announcements has been nothing short of extraordinary,” says Marcin Przybyłowicz, music director for “The Witcher 3” and the soundtrack’s co-composer. “We’re grateful to see that even 10 years after the game’s original release, our community embraces its music and is ready to join Geralt on one more journey through the Continent.”The Witcher in Concert is a one-of-a-kind live event that transforms the lasting legacy and emotional storytelling of “The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt” into a gripping live performance on stage. The concert and celebration of the dark fantasy role-playing game’s incredible music and emotional narrative features an ensemble orchestra and cutting-edge visuals. Each concert merges stunning cinematics and gameplay with tracks specially arranged for the occasion under the supervision of Przybyłowicz. From the opening strains of “The Trail” to the heart-pounding “...Steel for Humans,” Geralt of Rivia’s journey across the war-torn Northern Kingdoms is a sonic marvel to hear, whether for the first or hundredth time.2025 Tour Schedule:September 2 | Austin, TX | Bass Concert HallSeptember 3 | Dallas, TX | Winspear Opera HouseSeptember 4 | New Orleans, LA | Mahalia Jackson Theatre of Performing ArtsSeptember 5 | San Antonio, TX | Majestic TheatreSeptember 6 | Sugar Land, TX | Smart Financial CentreSeptember 7 | Fort Worth, TX | Will Rogers AuditoriumSeptember 9 | Minneapolis, MN | Orpheum TheatreSeptember 10 | Omaha, NE | Orpheum TheaterSeptember 11 | Overland Park, KS | Yardley HallSeptember 12 | Indianapolis, IN | Murat TheatreSeptember 13 | Detroit, MI | Fisher TheatreSeptember 14 | Syracuse, NY | The Oncenter Crouse Hinds TheaterSeptember 17 | Rochester, NY | Kodak CenterSeptember 18 | Red Bank, NJ | Count Basie Center For the ArtsSeptember 19 | Newark, NJ | New Jersey Performing Arts CenterSeptember 20 | Brooklyn, NY | Kings TheatreSeptember 21 | Wallingford, CT | Oakdale TheatreSeptember 23 | Richmond, VA | Carpenter TheatreSeptember 24 | Reading, PA Santander Performing Arts CenterSeptember 25 | Washington, DC | DAR Constitution HallSeptember 26 | White Plains, NY | Westchester County CenterSeptember 27 | Lowell, MA | Lowell Memorial AuditoriumSeptember 28 | Baltimore, MD | Lyric Opera HouseSeptember 29 | Cleveland, OH | Severance Music CenterOctober 1 | Philadelphia, PA | The Met Philadelphia by HighmarkOctober 2 | Columbus, OH | Palace TheatreOctober 3 | Chicago, IL | Auditorium TheatreOctober 4 | St. Louis, MO | The Fabulous FoxOctober 5 | Milwaukee, WI | The Riverside TheaterOctober 7 | Atlanta, GA | Cobb Energy Performing Arts CentreOctober 8 | Greenville, SC | Peace CenterOctober 9 | Jacksonville, FL | Florida TheatreOctober 10 | Charlotte, NC | Ovens AuditoriumOctober 11 | Louisville, KY | The Louisville Palace TheatreOctober 14 | Colorado Springs, CO | Pikes Peak CenterOctober 15 | Denver, CO | The Ellie Caulkins Opera HouseOctober 16 | Salt Lake City, UT | The Eccles TheaterOctober 18 | Spokane, WA | First Interstate Center for the ArtsOctober 19 | Seattle, WA | Paramount TheatreOctober 21 | Riverside, CA | Fox TheaterOctober 22 | Costa Mesa, CA | Segerstrom Hall at Segerstrom Center for the ArtsOctober 23 | Mesa, AZ | Ikeda TheatreOctober 24 | San Diego, CA | Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air TheatreOctober 25 | San Francisco, CA | Golden Gate TheatreOctober 26 | Los Angeles, CA | The WilternFor more information, the full list of tour dates, and to sign up to receive updates through the official newsletter, visit The Witcher in Concert website at www.thewitcher.com/concert Note to media: Press assets are available here.

