Global Food Technology (FoodTech) Forecast 2034: Analyzing Growth Drivers, Market Share, Segments, and Emerging Trends

Food Technology (FoodTech) Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 27, 2025

How Significant Is The Food Technology Foodtech Market?

In recent years, the food technology foodtech market has seen rapid growth and is expected to further increase from $236.82 billion in 2024 to $265.59 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 12.1%. This growth can be attributed to increasing demand for healthier ingredients, notable investments in food tech, growing population demands for a higher food supply, an escalating awareness of food safety, environmental issues, and the burgeoning development of plant-based and alternative proteins.

What Is The Projected Market Size And Growth Rate For The Food Technology Foodtech Market?

Within the next few years, the food technology foodtech market size is expected to see another surge in growth, potentially reaching a remarkable $417.77 billion by 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 12.0%. The projected growth can be credited to the increasing popularity of plant-based diets, rising demand for personalized meals, the rise of food delivery platforms, and increased demand for processed convenience foods. Noteworthy trends in the forecast period likely to fuel this growth include advancements in food technology, such as food safety technologies, food waste reduction technologies, smart kitchen technologies, and the digitization of the entire food industry.

What Key Factors Are Driving The Growth Of The Food Technology Foodtech Market?

The growing popularity of online food delivery, a service that enables customers to order meals or groceries via a website or mobile application for delivery straight to their doorstep, is expected to significantly propel the growth of the food technology foodtech market. The demand for convenience and time-saving solutions increase as consumers prefer easy access to meals that doesn't disrupt their daily routines. Food technology foodtech enhances online delivery platforms by integrating advanced algorithms and automation to ensure seamless order processing and quicker delivery times. This efficiency boost, through smart kitchen solutions and data-driven logistics, is pivotal to elevating customer satisfaction.

Who Are The Key Industry Players In The Food Technology Foodtech Market?

Some of the major companies operating in this market include DoorDash Inc., Delivery Hero SE, HelloFresh SE, Domino’s Pizza Inc., Tate & Lyle Public Limited Company, Swiggy Ltd., Grubhub Inc., BOX8, Apeel Technology Inc., Rebel Foods Private Limited, Foods for Tomorrow S.L., Eat24Hours.com Inc., Nature’s Fynd Inc., Lunchbox Technologies Inc., Chef Robotics, Flytrex Inc., Carlisle Technology, Miso Robotics Inc, TurtleTree, and Cubiq Foods S.L.

These companies are focusing on various innovative solutions, such as the development of artificial intelligence AI-powered recipe generators to increase personalization and improve customer engagement. These AI-powered recipe generators, for instance, use artificial intelligence to create personalized recipes based on user preferences, dietary needs, and available ingredients.

How Is The Food Technology Foodtech Market Segmented?

This report covers several segments in the food technology foodtech market:

1 By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

2 By Technology: Digital Platforms, Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, Internet Of Things, Biotechnology

3 By Industry: Fish, Meat, And Seafood, Fruits And Vegetables, Grain And Oil, Dairy Products, Beverages, Bakery And Confectionery, Other Industries

4 By Application: Food Science, Kitchen And Restaurant Technology, Delivery, Supply Chain, Other Applications

What Are The Regional Insights Into The Food Technology Foodtech Market?

The food technology sector demonstrates significant potential for growth in various geographical regions. Asia-Pacific was the largest region in this market in 2024, and North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region moving forward.

