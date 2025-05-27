'NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato' to hold Itachi and Sasuke Uchiha Birthday Event

The event, "Itachi/Sasuke Uchiha Birthdays: How Much Can You See with that Sharingan?", continues from June 9 to July 23 at anime park Nijigen no Mori

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, May 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anime park Nijigen no Mori (located within Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Park, Japan) has announced that its ninja-themed attraction, NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato, will be celebrating the birthdays of popular brothers from the anime series, Itachi and Sasuka Uchiha, with an event titled "Itachi/Sasuke Uchiha Birthdays: How Much Can You See with that Sharingan?" The event will run from June 9, the day of Itachi Uchiha's birthday, to July 23, Sasuke Uchiha's birthday.

Event participants will be tasked with deciphering multiple overlapping ninja seals at the "A-Un" Gate at the entrance to Shinobi-Zato and deducing which of the 12 signs overlap, echoing scenes in which the brothers deciphered seals at great speed using the "Sharingan". Participants who deduce all of the seals will receive an original, Nijigen no Mori-exclusive "Gemaki"-style character card of their choice between Sasuke or Itachi. The event is designed to increase in difficulty throughout the duration, encouraging repeat visitors to experience the bond between the ninja brothers.

■Overview: "Itachi/Sasuke Uchiha Birthdays: How Much Can You See with that Sharingan?"

Duration: June 9 (Monday) - July 23 (Wednesday) 2025

Hours: 10:00 AM - 10:00 PM (last entry 8:00 PM)

Content: A birthday event will be held at NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato to celebrate the birthdays of ninja brothers Itachi and Sasuke Uchiha, from June 9 to July 23. Participants who deduce all of the seals will receive an original, Nijigen no Mori-exclusive "Gemaki"-style character card of their choice between Sasuke or Itachi.

Price: Free (separate tickets required to enter attraction)

Website: https://nijigennomori.com/en/naruto_shinobizato/

ⓒ2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2007 SHIPPUDEN All Rights Reserved.

ⓒ2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2017 BORUTO All Rights Reserved.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.