Breeze Airways Celebrates Four Years of Flying with Network-Wide Promotion

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Breeze Airways , the premium leisure carrier connecting underserved cities across the U.S., today celebrates its fourth anniversary of delivering convenient, affordable air service to millions of Guests across its growing nationwide network.Since completing its first flight on May 27, 2021, Breeze has become one of the fastest growing airlines in the world, now operating more than 300 direct routes to 72 cities in 32 states. Its ‘Seriously Nice’ business model combines affordability and flexibility with the premium products and services travelers desire on its brand new fleet of A220-300 aircraft.“In four short years, Breeze has defied gravity by bringing our unique combination of elevated, yet affordable service to hundreds of underserved city pairs across the U.S.,” said David Neeleman, Breeze Airways founder and CEO. “What’s more, we have done so while also creating an award-winning experience and that has won over the hearts and minds of millions of travelers coast-to-coast by getting them there twice as fast for half the cost.”Saving TimeOver the past two decades, underserved and secondary markets have continued to see reductions in air service as mainline carriers maintain the dominant share of the domestic air travel market. To combat this, Breeze established a flexible network to bring affordable air service back to these communities with convenient, direct flights to desirable destinations nationwide.As the only nonstop option on 87% of its more than 250 nonstop routes, Breeze makes air travel more convenient by reducing unnecessary travel time spent driving to larger airports, waiting in long security lines, and making multiple connections before reaching your destination.Additionally, the airline's seamless technology platform empowers Guests to quickly and easily book and manage their flight details and preferences. Through AI-powered tools and chat-based support, nearly 40% of conversations are resolved before reaching a Team Member, resulting in Guest satisfaction scores that continue to increase year over year. Recently, the airline expanded its support features to include an in-app chat option, making Breeze’s app one of the most comprehensive applications in the industry.Saving MoneyWith fares on average 44% lower than other carriers serving the same city pairs, Breeze is also redefining travelers’ expectations for low-cost carriers.“Breeze is proving that affordable air travel can still be a nice experience, with bundles and a-la-carte options that fit everyone’s travel needs,” Neeleman said. “Whether you want free family seating, fast WiFi, an upgraded seat, or no change or cancel fees, Breeze is making it nice to fly affordably.”In celebration of its fourth anniversary, Breeze introduced a network-wide promotion in which Guests can save 44% off the base fare of their next flight by using code “BIRTHDAY” at booking. The promotion is on sale through May 30, 2025 (11:59pm ET) for travel between June 11, 2025 and January 6, 2026.“We’re grateful for our incredible Team Members, business and community partners, and Guests who have supported us the last four years,” Neeleman continued. “Our ongoing growth is thanks to them, and we look forward to continuing that momentum in the coming months and years.”To learn more about Breeze or to book a flight, visit flybreeze.com or download the Breeze Airways app.###*44% base fare discount applies only to new reservations for round-trip flights with promo code BIRTHDAY. Supply is limited, and no advance purchase requirement applies. Promotion must be purchased at flybreeze.com or on the Breeze app from May 27, 2025, through May 30, 2025 (11:59 pm PT), for travel from June 11, 2025, through January 6, 2026. Promotion excludes travel from July 5, 2025, through July 7, 2025; on September 1, 2025; from October 10, 2025, through October 13, 2025; from November 20, 2025, through November 26, 2025; from November 28, 2025, through November 30, 2025; from December 19, 2025, through December 23, 2025; and from December 26, 2025, through January 4, 2026. Travel must be flown on qualifying travel dates for discount to be applied in full. The discount will apply only to flights on qualifying travel dates. All fare rules will apply. Certain flights and/or days of travel may be unavailable. Fare prices, fare classes, rules, routes, and schedules are subject to change or exemption without notice. Promotion cannot be combined with any other offer. Any changes or modifications to qualifying promotional reservations will be subject to fare repricing. A difference in airfare at the current fare price may apply. Offer not valid on group bookings. Other restrictions and blackout dates may apply.About Breeze AirwaysBreeze Airways operates more than 300 year-round and seasonal routes to 72 cities in 32 states. Founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, Breeze took flight in May 2021 bringing premium, affordable, and nonstop air service to secondary markets on its flagship fleet of Airbus A220-300 aircraft. Breeze has been named a top 5 “Best Domestic Airline” by Travel + Leisure for three consecutive years and was named one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in 2025. Breeze was the first U.S. domestic airline to be certified by Autism Double Checked and is the official airline of Make-a-Wish Utah. With seamless booking, friendly policies, and customized booking options, Breeze makes it easy to buy and Seriously Nice™ to fly.

