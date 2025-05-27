Williston Barracks / ATV Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 25A1003690
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Clay Knight
STATION: Williston Barracks
DATE/TIME: 05-26-2025 / 1730 hrs.
STREET: Back Road
TOWN: Belvidere
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Juvenile
Helmet? Yes
VEHICLE YEAR: 2004
VEHICLE MAKE: Yamaha
VEHICLE MODEL: Bruin
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front End
INJURIES: Severe
HOSPITAL: UVMC
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to an ATV crash on Back Road in Belvidere, VT. When Troopers arrived on scene it was learned that the operator and a passenger of the ATV had sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Further investigation revealed that the ATV failed to navigate a turn in the road striking a tree.
Both the operator and passenger were transported to UVMC for treatment. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
