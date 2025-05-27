Williston Barracks / ATV Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 25A1003690

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Clay Knight

STATION: Williston Barracks

DATE/TIME: 05-26-2025 / 1730 hrs.

STREET: Back Road

TOWN: Belvidere

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Juvenile

Helmet? Yes

VEHICLE YEAR: 2004

VEHICLE MAKE: Yamaha

VEHICLE MODEL: Bruin

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front End

INJURIES: Severe

HOSPITAL: UVMC

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to an ATV crash on Back Road in Belvidere, VT. When Troopers arrived on scene it was learned that the operator and a passenger of the ATV had sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Further investigation revealed that the ATV failed to navigate a turn in the road striking a tree.

Both the operator and passenger were transported to UVMC for treatment. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.