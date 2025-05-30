Pre-orders for the 'Bioboosted Armor Guyver Guyver II F(Female)' Statue Began May 29, 2025

Ultimate Premium Masterline Bioboosted Armor Guyver Guyver II F(Female) Front Size Swappable Parts Bonus Part

Prime 1 Studio has announced the "Bioboosted Armor Guyver Guyver II F(Female)" statue. Pre-orders began May 29, 2025 (JST); release set for December 2026.

ASAKUSA, TAITO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, May 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- To commemorate the 40th anniversary of the science fiction manga "Bio Booster Armor Guyver," first serialized in 1985 and created by Yoshiki Takaya, Guyver IIF(Female) has been brought to life as a statue in the "Ultimate Premium Masterline" series.This 1/4 scale piece faithfully captures the lithe yet powerful form of the Guyver IIF, the bio-boosted armor equipped by Valkyria Forsberg Lisker. The armor's purple coloration is finished with layered gradients and shading to emphasize depth, while the central Control Medal features a metallic plating that replicates a realistic metal texture. The statue also includes two sets of high-frequency blades—one long and one short—for both the left and right arms, allowing for display customization.The base is inspired by the modified Hyper Zoanoid " Zerbebuth-R," an enemy who battles Guyver IIF in the manga. The damaged remains of the defeated creature are used to represent Guyver IIF’s formidable combat strength and cold precision. Zerbebuth-R’s high-frequency claw on the right arm and heat cannon on the left are carefully sculpted and painted, contributing a strong presence that visually balances with the main statue and enhances the dramatic impact of the overall composition.Additionally, the bonus version includes an alternate head part featuring an exposed face with part of the armor opened. The large eyes and closed lips are intricately detailed, quietly reflecting the character’s inner nature through subtle expression.Product Name:Ultimate Premium Masterline Bioboosted Armor Guyver Guyver II F(Female) Bonus VersionRetail Price USD: $1299Edition Size: 300Arrival Date: December 2026Scale: 1/4H: 88cm W: 55cm D: 49cmWeight: 27.9KgMaterials: Polystone and other materialsSpecifications/Additional Items・Bioboosted Armor Guyver Themed Base・One (1) Swappable Head (Full Face)・Two (2) Right High-Frequency Swords (Long, Short)・Two (2) Left High-Frequency Swords (Long, Short)・One (1) Swappable Head (Valkyria) [BONUS PART]Copyright: (C) Yoshiki Takaya／KADOKAWAFor more details, visit our online store

Guyver II F(Female) Product PV

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.