Pre-orders for the 'Alien: Romulus Scorched Xenomorph' Statue Began June 5, 2025

Museum Masterline XL Alien: Romulus Scorched Xenomorph Front Swappable Parts LED Illuminations Bonus Part

Prime 1 Studio has announced the "Alien: Romulus Scorched Xenomorph" statue. Pre-orders began June 5, 2025 (JST); release set for December 2026.

ASAKUSA, TAITO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, June 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prime 1 Studio is now accepting pre-orders for the "Scorched Xenomorph" statue, based on the creature featured in the film "Alien: Romulus."This 1/3 scale statue stands approximately 98 cm tall and faithfully reproduces the appearance of the Scorched Xenomorph as seen in the film. The figure includes a translucent head with visible lacerations, two types of inner mouths, sharply sculpted claws, and detailed body surface textures in a black and light brown palette, enhanced with blue accents to reflect the film’s lighting effects. An LED light is built into the head to recreate its illuminated state.The statue features a base inspired by the interior of the space station Romulus, incorporating mechanical structures and multiple Facehuggers. A silver-colored title logo stand is also included.The Deluxe Bonus Version adds a closed-mouth head part, a set of interchangeable arms with different poses, a black version of the title logo stand, and a dedicated head stand—allowing for flexible display options.Additionally, this version includes a cryo-case containing a Facehugger as a bonus accessory.Product Name:Museum Masterline XL Alien: Romulus Scorched Xenomorph DX Bonus VersionRetail Price USD: $2299Edition Size: 500Arrival Date: December 2026Scale: 1/3H:98cm W:93cm D:94cmWeight: 12.6KgMaterials: Polystone and other materialsSpecifications/Additional Items・Alien: Romulus Themed Base・Two (2) Swappable Heads (Open Mouth, Closed Mouth)・Two (2) Swappable Inner Mouths (Extended, Retracted)・Two (2) Swappable Pair of Arms (Wide Swing, Narrow Swing)・One (1) Head Stand・Two (2) Title Logo Plates (Silver, Black)・LED Light-Up Features (Heads, Base)・One (1) Cryo-case with Facehugger [BONUS PART]Copyright: TM & (C) 20th Century StudiosFor more details, visit our online store

Scorched Xenomorph Product PV

