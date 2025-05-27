Allocore Achieves FedRAMP High Authorization for Loans, Grants, and Fraud Prevention Cloud Products

ARLINGTON , VA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allocore, a leading provider of federal loan, grant, and fraud prevention technology, is proud to announce that its Unified Loans Platform (ULP), Unified Grants Platform (UGP), and Unified Fraud Platform (UFP) cloud products have officially achieved FedRAMP High authorization This designation is a major milestone in Allocore’s mission to power the future of modern, traceable, and secure government technology for public sector financial assistance programs. FedRAMP High status is the most rigorous cloud security standard in the federal space, validating Allocore’s commitment to protecting sensitive data across its loan, grant, and fraud prevention cloud platforms.Allocore’s FedRAMP High-authorized products provide public sector agencies with world-class commercial banking technology—available individually or together as part of a unified One Platform solution:• ULP is the only commercially available lending platform that delivers the advanced origination and management technology used by the banking sector. Specifically configured for federal loan programs. ULP supports the full loan lifecycle, including origination, approval workflows, servicing, and fraud detection, enabling swift, accurate decision-making for complex loan and guarantee programs.• UGP is a cloud-based, modular grant management platform that adapts to the unique workflows of any federal grant program. It supports the full grant lifecycle—from application to compliance—with intelligent automation and a modern user experience.• UFP empowers agencies to automate fraud detection and prevention before disbursing critical funds. UFP integrates with internal and external datasets, applies advanced business rules, and uses AI to identify and flag potentially fraudulent activity—enhancing program integrity across loans and grants."Allocore’s products now meet the highest federal security benchmarks, ensuring our agency partners can confidently power their mission-critical programs on Allocore," said Bill Webner, Allocore’s Chief Executive Officer. “This achievement reflects the trust the public sector places in us—and demonstrates our continued investment in leading-edge, compliant technology.”To view Allocore’s listing on the FedRAMP Marketplace, visit: https://marketplace.fedramp.gov/products/FR1802451335 Allocore powers leading government loans, grants, and fraud prevention programs with a unified platform built for efficiency and security. With trillions in loans and grants processed and billions in fraud prevented, Allocore brings the precision of commercial banking technology to the public sector. For more information, visit www.allocore.com and follow us at https://www.linkedin.com/company/allocore

