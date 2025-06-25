Submit Release
Pre-Orders Opened on June 24 for 1/6 Scale 'Devil May Cry V' Statues: Dante and Vergil

Concept Masterline Devil May Cry V Dante, Vergil

Dante Size

Vergil Size

Dante Bonus Part

Vergil Bonus Part

Prime 1 Studio announced 1/6 scale "Devil May Cry V" statues of Dante and Vergil. Pre-orders began June 24, 2025 (JST), with release set for December 2026.

ASAKUSA, TAITO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, June 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prime 1 Studio has released 1/6 scale statues of Dante and Vergil from "Devil May Cry V" as part of the Concept Masterline series.

These statues capture the characters as they appeared in the game’s ending sequence. Incorporating sculpting and paintwork techniques refined through the 1/4 scale "Devil May Cry" series, the figures deliver exceptional detail in a more compact display size. Dante’s confident smile and twin handguns, Ebony & Ivory, along with Vergil’s intense gaze and the Yamato sword, have all been faithfully recreated with photo-realistic precision.

Designed as companion pieces, the statues feature custom bases that can be connected, allowing collectors to display the brothers back-to-back in a shared battle-ready scene.

Bonus versions of each statue include an additional swappable portrait featuring a different expression.

Concept Masterline Devil May Cry V Dante Bonus Version
Retail Price USD: $399
Arrival Date: December 2026
Scale: 1/6
H: 32cm W: 27cm D: 24cm
Weight: 5.0kg
Materials: Polystone and other materials
Specifications:
・Devil May Cry V-themed Base
・One (1) Swappable Head (Smiling)
・One (1) Swappable Head (Serious) [BONUS PART]
Copyright: (C) CAPCOM

Concept Masterline Devil May Cry V Vergil Bonus Version
Retail Price USD: $399
Arrival Date: December 2026
Scale: 1/6
H: 39cm W: 49cm D: 26cm
Weight: 4.8kg
Materials: Polystone and other materials
Specifications:
・Devil May Cry V-themed Base
・One (1) Swappable Head (Side-Facing Gaze)
・One (1) Swappable Head (Front-Facing Gaze) [BONUS PART]
Copyright: (C) CAPCOM

Hiroya Kubota
Prime 1 Studio Co., Ltd.
info@prime1studio.co.jp
Product PV

