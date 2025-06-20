Pre-orders for the Life Size Bust 'Pacific Rim (Film) Crimson Typhoon' Began June 19, 2025

Life Size Bust Pacific Rim Crimson Typhoon Size LED Illuminations Swappable Parts Gipsy Danger Battle Mode

Prime 1 Studio has announced the Life Size Bust "Pacific Rim (Film) Crimson Typhoon." Pre-orders began June 19, 2025 (JST). Release set for December 2026.

ASAKUSA, TAITO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, June 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prime 1 Studio is proud to announce that the life-size bust of Crimson Typhoon, the Mark-4 Jaeger featured in the 2013 sci-fi film Pacific Rim directed by Guillermo del Toro, is now available for pre-order.Following the release of our life-size Gypsy Danger bust this past April, this new piece brings to life the detailed design of Crimson Typhoon in massive scale. The bust faithfully recreates its spherical upper torso, vivid crimson armor, and even the cockpit interior featuring the drifting Tang brothers. Multiple LED light-up features are embedded throughout, including the iconic large mono-eye.The Deluxe Version includes additional arm parts to represent the Jaeger’s signature triple-arm configuration. This allows for display options reminiscent of the “Thundercloud Formation” combat move seen in the film.Product Name:Life Size Bust Pacific Rim (Film) Crimson Typhoon Deluxe VersionRetail Price USD: $4999Edition Size: 150Arrival Date: December 2026Scale: NonH: 103cm W: 127cm D: 81cmWeight: 55.4KgMaterials: Polystone and other materialsSpecifications:・Two (2) Right Arms・One (1) Left Arm・LED Light-Up Features (Mono-eye, Backpack, Arms, etc.)LED Power Supply Method: TBD* Please prepare batteries, USB cables, or other necessary items depending on the final power supply method.Copyright: TM & (C) 2025 Legendary. All Rights Reserved.For more details, visit our online store

Crimson Typhoon Product PV

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.