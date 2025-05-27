CHRISTMAN BUILDERS TOPS OUT FLATROCK MOTORCLUB’S LANDMARK CLUBHOUSE

Christman Builders & Flatrock Motorclub teams at Top Out Event

28,000-Square-Foot Clubhouse Reaches Full Height, As The Anticipation Builds For This Elite Motorsports Private Club

Reaching the Topping Out milestone is an exciting moment for everyone involved in bringing Flatrock Motorclub to life.” — Rusty Bittle, Founder of Flatrock Motorclub

ROCKWOOD, TN, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Flatrock Motorclub , Tennessee’s premier luxury motorsports destination, and The Christman Company recently celebrated a major construction milestone with the Topping Out of its iconic 28,000-square-foot clubhouse. Surrounded by executives, trade partners, crew members and project leaders, the Flatrock Motorclub team and The Christman Company marked the occasion with a celebration on-site — complete with a cookout, track rides and gratitude for the skilled professionals building the future of this one-of-a-kind community. This long-standing tradition in the construction industry represents far more than the final beam — it’s a celebration of the craftsmanship, teamwork, and momentum that’s driving this elite motorsport development forward.“Reaching the Topping Out milestone is an exciting moment for everyone involved in bringing Flatrock Motorclub to life,” said Rusty Bittle, Founder of Flatrock Motorclub. “This state-of-the-art, 28,000-square-foot Clubhouse, featuring exquisite dining, luxury spa and a stunning pool deck, is slated to open by the end of the year and will serve as the heart of our community. We’re building more than just a community — we’re creating a destination that redefines what it means to belong to an exclusive driving club. Today’s celebration is about honoring the skilled hands and passionate minds helping turn that vision into reality.”With structural work now complete, Flatrock Motorclub enters the next phase of construction with strong momentum and renewed energy. The clubhouse is expected to open by early 2026, offering members a world-class experience that blends luxury amenities with motorsports passion.“This milestone marks more than just the placement of the final beam — it’s a celebration of the craftsmanship, dedication, and teamwork that brought us here,” said Jeff Arlington, Project Executive at The Christman Company. “We’re incredibly grateful to Flatrock for entrusting us with the opportunity to help bring their vision to life.”Beyond the clubhouse, the master plan includes on-site vehicle service and storage, a boutique hotel, luxury real estate, including estate homes — further enhancing the club’s resort-style appeal. These additions are part of Flatrock Motorclub’s bold vision to create the ultimate motorsports community, unmatched anywhere in the country.Flatrock Motorclub offers a variety of membership tiers, each designed to provide exclusive access to amenities such as track time for all levels of driving, including entry level, high-performance driver training, curated social experiences, and while Founding Memberships have sold out, select opportunities remain for those seeking to join a motorsports lifestyle defined by passion, performance, and prestige.For more information or to inquire about membership, visit www.FlatrockMotorclub.com # # #About Flatrock MotorclubFlatrock Motorclub is a premier, members-only motorsports club and luxury resort, redefining the driving experience for car enthusiasts and racing aficionados. Located just 45 minutes west of Knoxville, Tennessee, Flatrock Motorclub spans 900+ acres and features a world-class, Tilke-designed 3.5-mile, 23-turn road course engineered for driving at all levels. Flatrock is a vibrant lifestyle community, offering upscale amenities, professional coaching and exclusive membership access to a state-of-the-art facility.For more information, visit www.FlatrockMotorclub.com About The Christman CompanyThe Christman Company, founded in 1894, is one of the country’s leading professional construction services firms. The company’s award-winning services include construction management, general contracting, design/build, program management, real estate development and self-perform services. Christman specializes in a variety of construction markets, including government, higher and K12 education, industrial and power, healthcare, and corporate office. Ranked at No. 87 in the Engineering News-Record ENR 400 top contractors nationally and No. 44 in the ENR 100 Construction Management-at-Risk firms, Christman has more than $6 billion in construction underway managed by 500 professional employees across five states throughout the Southeast U.S., the Midwest, the Southwest U.S., and the Mid-Atlantic. In 2021 Christman formalized its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) program by forming a dedicated DEI Council representing diverse members from across the regions we serve. Click this link to read more about our activities and focus on DEI.For more information, visit www.Christmanco.com

Flatrock Motorclub

