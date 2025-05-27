AB Global Secures Trademark for 'THE GOLD STANDARD IN BACKGROUND SCREENING'® Establishing a New Benchmark for Excellence in the Background Screening Industry

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AB Global , a global leader in background screening and compliance education, proudly announces the official registration of its trademark 'THE GOLD STANDARD IN BACKGROUND SCREENING'with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), under U.S. Serial Number 98808815. This landmark achievement secures AB Global's exclusive rights to use this powerful phrase in connection with its industry-leading Background Screening and Background Screening Education solutions.This milestone is more than a legal victory, it’s a bold declaration of AB Global’s unwavering commitment to delivering precision, customization, and integrity in every aspect of background screening. The trademark reinforces AB Global’s reputation as the trusted partner for organizations of all sizes, from startups to multinational enterprises, seeking FCRA-compliant expertise and reliable, ethical screening services.“Securing this trademark is a defining moment for AB Global,” said Brittany Bollinger Boyle , CEO of AB Global. “THE GOLD STANDARD IN BACKGROUND SCREENINGisn’t just a phrase—it’s a promise. This registration protects our brand and boldly states our intention to lead the industry with a level of quality and trustworthiness that is unmatched. We’re setting a standard that doesn’t currently exist—and raising the bar for everyone.”AB Global's comprehensive solutions are powered by a team of FCRA-certified professionals and supported by the company’s groundbreaking educational platform, Screening University™ , which provides free, high-quality industry training and compliance resources.With this trademark now secured, AB Global continues to fortify its leadership position, protect its intellectual property, and expand its mission of transparency, trust, and transformative excellence in background screening.About AB GlobalAB Global is the leading provider of innovative background screening solutions and compliance education. With a mission to deliver the highest quality services with integrity and transparency, AB Global partners with organizations of all sizes to ensure regulatory compliance, reduce risk, and foster trust in every hire. The company is dedicated to empowering businesses through education and expert guidance, offering free, industry-leading resources through Screening University™. Backed by a team of FCRA-certified experts, AB Global has established itself as the go-to partner for all background screening and compliance needs.

