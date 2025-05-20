AB Global Accelerates Growth with Promotion of Chris Lee to Sales Team

AB Global is proud to announce the promotion of Chris Lee, formerly Screening University Enrollment Coordinator, to the company’s rapidly growing sales team.

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AB Global , the global leader in background screening and compliance education, is proud to announce the promotion of Chris Lee, formerly Screening University Enrollment Coordinator, to the company’s rapidly growing sales team. This strategic appointment reinforces AB Global’s commitment to sustaining explosive growth and service expansion.In his new role, Chris will lead the charge in delivering customized background screening solutions to small-market clients and emerging businesses—an increasingly vital segment in AB Global’s portfolio. Armed with deep industry insight, regulatory knowledge, and a keen understanding of small business needs, Chris will craft scalable, compliant solutions that are both accessible and impactful.“Very quickly, Chris has demonstrated his value as a key asset to our organization,” said Brittany Bollinger Boyle, Founder and CEO of AB Global. “As a background screening legacy like myself, I have high expectations and full confidence in Chris’s ability to drive meaningful results as we pursue an ambitious agenda for 2025 and beyond. He’s already earned his place as a trusted and integral member of our team.”Chris expressed enthusiasm about his new role:“I am honored to step into this position at AB Global. I look forward to growing professionally, sharpening my skills, and contributing to the company’s growth initiatives. It’s an exciting time to be part of a team that’s redefining what it means to be the ‘Gold Standard’ in background screening.”As someone who grew up immersed in the industry, Chris brings a powerful combination of legacy insight, compliance expertise, problem-solving acumen, and relationship-building skills. His focus will be on empowering small businesses with streamlined tools, simplified processes, and personalized service—all while maintaining the highest compliance standards.This promotion marks another bold step in AB Global’s mission to lead the future of background screening with exceptional people, innovative solutions, and world-class service.About AB GlobalAB Global is the global leader in background screening and compliance education. With a foundation built on innovation, trust, and excellence, AB Global equips organizations to make smarter, safer decisions through advanced screening technology and trusted compliance solutions.

