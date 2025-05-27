EthosEnergy Acquires New York-Based Turbine Services, Ltd.

EthosEnergy and TSL logos

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EthosEnergy announced today the acquisition of Turbine Services, Ltd. (TSL), a global, specialized manufacturer and supplier of aftermarket parts for heavy-duty gas and steam turbines.

Founded in 1972 and headquartered in Saratoga Springs, NY, TSL has over 50 years of experience and has supplied parts to more than 1,000 customers around the world. Known for their engineering, product quality, and competitive pricing, TSL has established itself as a leading non-OEM manufacturer for turbine parts.

“We are pleased to welcome Turbine Services, Ltd. to EthosEnergy,” said Ana Amicarella, CEO, EthosEnergy. “TSL’s legacy of technical excellence and customer trust directly enhances and expands our gas turbine product offering, reinforcing our commitment to deliver top-tier service and solutions for operators of critical rotating equipment.”

Said Vincent Riggi, owner and CEO, Turbine Services, Ltd., "After founding TSL in 1972, I have enjoyed building the company and team over the past 53 years, and it was very important to me to find a partner like EthosEnergy to support TSL and its employees during the years to come."

KPMG International Ltd., Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP, Arnovia LP and Lockton Companies LLC advised EthosEnergy. Alantra, LLC and Hinckley, Allen & Snyder LLP advised Turbine Services, Ltd.

About EthosEnergy

EthosEnergy turns on potential to deliver services and solutions globally for rotating equipment to make energy affordable, available, and sustainable. Tailoring solutions for the power, oil & gas, industrial and aerospace markets, so customers can achieve more. For more information, visit www.ethosenergy.com

About Turbine Services, Ltd.

Turbine Services, Ltd (TSL) is a trusted, independent provider of aftermarket replacement parts for gas and steam turbines. With decades of technical expertise, TSL delivers customize support to power generation, industrial and energy sector customers worldwide. Turbine Services, Ltd is committed to maximizing equipment performance, minimizing downtime, and extending asset life through high quality solutions and world-class customer services. To learn more, visit www.turbineservices.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.