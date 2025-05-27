Yuno Appoints Justo Benetti as Chief Revenue Officer

Ex-Worldpay and dLocal executive brings deep payments expertise to accelerate Yuno’s global expansion

Ex-Worldpay and dLocal executive brings deep payments expertise to accelerate Yuno’s global expansion.

I have believed in Yuno’s mission from the very beginning and have witnessed its tremendous progress as an advisor. Now, I’m thrilled to lead this next chapter of Yuno’s growth.” — Justo Benetti

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Yuno , a leading global financial services orchestration platform, today announced the appointment of Justo Benetti as its new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In this role, Benetti will oversee Yuno’s global sales and business development strategy, leading efforts to drive revenue growth and international expansion. Having served as an advisor to Yuno since its inception, Benetti is already deeply familiar with the company’s vision and will now help propel its next phase of worldwide growth.Benetti brings over 15 years of experience in the global payments industry. He was instrumental in launching Worldpay’s operations in Latin America, contributing to the company’s exponential growth across the region. He also served as SVP Head of Americas at dLocal, where he scaled the fintech’s presence across North and Latin America and drove significant regional growth. Benetti has built extensive relationships with major merchants and financial institutions throughout his payments career, and he will use this network and expertise to serve Yuno's global clients.“We are delighted to officially welcome Justo into Yuno’s executive team,” said Juan Pablo Ortega, co-founder and CEO of Yuno. “Having advised us since day one, he deeply understands Yuno’s mission and platform. His proven ability to scale payments businesses globally – coupled with his strong industry network – will be instrumental as we accelerate our international growth.”“I am thrilled to join Yuno as Chief Revenue Officer,” said Justo Benetti. “I have believed in Yuno’s mission from the very beginning and have witnessed its tremendous progress as an advisor. For many years, I’ve watched businesses struggle with fragmented payment systems that delay expansion plans and limit growth. Yuno is building the first truly global financial services orchestration platform — one that lets any company manage and optimize everything from pay-ins and payouts to KYC, card issuing, wallet integration, loyalty points, FX, and fraud prevention — all through a single integration. We don’t just unify the rails, we give businesses back control over routing logic, performance, customer experience, and growth. I’m thrilled to lead this next chapter of Yuno’s growth - and we’re just getting started.”Benetti’s appointment comes at a pivotal time for Yuno, as it recently expanded operations and announced major partnerships across Asia, Europe and the Middle East. Strengthening the leadership team with a seasoned payments veteran underscores Yuno’s commitment to its international growth strategy amid rising demand for its platform worldwide.About YunoYuno is a global financial services orchestration platform that empowers businesses to build, manage, and scale their entire financial infrastructure through a single integration. Yuno’s platform seamlessly orchestrates pay-ins, payouts, KYC, card issuance, wallet infrastructure, FX, loyalty programs, fraud prevention, and more, through a single unified API.With integrations to 1,000+ payment methods, smart routing, and real-time reconciliation, we help companies maximize acceptance, reduce costs, and launch in new markets faster.Founded in 2022, Yuno facilitates transactions across 190+ countries and powers leading enterprises including Rappi, inDrive, and McDonald’s. We operate globally, with teams across Latin America, the U.S., APAC, the Middle East, and Europe.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.