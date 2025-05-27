The Way to Happiness International President Addresses United Nations on International Day of Living Together in Peace

Ludwig Alpers at United Nations Ludwig Alpers and Dr. Jorge Perèz De Tagle

Ludwig Alpers Calls on World Leaders to Adopt Proven Ethical Principles for Conflict Prevention

This is not just a call for peace. It is a global realignment of conscience — reawakening what we never truly lost.” — Ludwig Alpers, President of The Way to Happiness Foundation International

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a bold keynote address delivered at the United Nations today in recognition of International Day of Living Together in Peace, Ludwig Alpers, President of The Way to Happiness Foundation International , issued a powerful and universal call to the nations of the world: adopt proven ethical principles to prevent conflict and build lasting peace."This is not just a call for peace. It is a global realignment of conscience — reawakening what we never truly lost," Alpers declared.Drawing from The Way to Happiness—a non-religious, non-political moral guide with 21 common sense precepts—Alpers emphasized the immediate and global relevance of Precept 20: Try to Treat Others as You Would Want Them to Treat You . He introduced the concept of 'mirror-based leadership', a practice where leaders reflect on their own behaviors, actions, and impact on others to improve their leadership effectiveness and create a positive organizational culture. This, he argued, could be a working model for diplomacy, policy, and daily life.The urgency of his message was supported by sobering global data: 275 million people used drugs in 2021 with 39.5 million now suffering from substance use disorders, according to UNODC. Three-quarters of the global population live under restrictions to religious freedom, per Pew Research, while global military spending exceeded $2.2 trillion in 2023. UNESCO reports that 125 million children are out of school due to conflict, and the U.S. Surgeon General has determined that social disconnection is now as harmful to health as smoking 15 cigarettes a day."These aren't just statistics," said Alpers. "They're symptoms of a global loss of trust, stability, and shared values. We can't legislate character—but we can teach it."The Way to Happiness, written by humanitarian and author, L. Ron Hubbard, has now reached over 140 million copies, translated into 126 languages, and distributed in 190 countries. Its precepts are currently applied in schools, correctional institutions, law enforcement training, and community rebuilding initiatives.The conference was hosted by Dr. Bernard Fialkoff, President of the Time for Truth Foundation, who opened the forum with a stirring reminder:"We do not convene today merely to exchange words. We are here to unite... and implement. This is the convergence of conscience."The event's international significance was highlighted by a distinguished roster of speakers representing five continents and a wide spectrum of disciplines. President Ali Gedikoglu of COJEP International spoke on justice, women's empowerment, and family integrity. Dr. Hong Tao-Tze of FOWPAL addressed spiritual conscience as the core of peace. Dr. Ben Graham, White House Religious Advisor, discussed religious freedom and moral governance. Salwa Kader of IFPAD focused on interfaith cooperation and the protection of children.Additional speakers included Colonel Otto Padron of the U.S. Army on the role of veterans in sustaining peace, Dr. Paul Monözca of Bank of Humanity on ethical economics and strategic conscience, Governor Eduardo Alas of El Salvador on values-led public service, and Rafael "Bomba" Brito, media icon, on the power of ethical art and broadcasting. Dr. Hector Guevarra, Dr. Mario Pinel, Fred Smith, Rabbi Itzhak Yehoshua, and others each reinforced that peace is impossible without ethical foundations.The event concluded with the showing of a one-minute public service announcement on The Way to Happiness booklet's "Precept 18: Respect the Religious Beliefs of Others ", a powerful reminder that tolerance is essential to community stability and international harmony.This year's International Day of Living Together in Peace will not be remembered as another ceremonial gathering, but as a turning point—where global leaders acknowledged that character, not just policy, shapes the future of nations.Download a free Educator's Resource Kit at https://www.thewaytohappiness.org/request-info/educators-resource-kit.html

International Day of Living Together in Peace

