Foxboro Hosts Premier Construction and Safety Event Featuring Rony Jabour and Tiago Brunet

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On June 7th, the Ambrosia Hall will welcome hundreds of construction professionals, entrepreneurs, and business leaders for the highly anticipated second edition of the Build Safe Connection (BSC) — now recognized as the largest gathering of Brazilian-owned construction companies in the United States.Headlining this year's event are Rony Jabour, a nationally recognized occupational safety expert and founder of United Safety Net, and Tiago Brunet, international best-selling author and one of the most influential speakers on leadership and personal growth in the Portuguese-speaking world.BSC is not just a conference — it’s a business expo, a leadership summit, and a networking powerhouse all in one. The event begins at 7:30 AM and will feature live panel discussions, powerful keynote speeches, a full-scale exhibitor fair, and opportunities for meaningful connections between builders, suppliers, and safety professionals.Rony Jabour, widely known as one of the top voices in workplace safety across the U.S., will deliver an impactful presentation on how companies can build a true safety culture — one that protects lives, ensures compliance, and enhances productivity. His experience, which includes training over 50,000 workers and being recognized by OSHA and the U.S. government, makes him a cornerstone of the event.Meanwhile, Tiago Brunet will share proven insights on leadership, purpose, and building a legacy. With a following of millions worldwide and more than 10 published books, his message has transformed the lives of thousands — and now arrives in Massachusetts to empower a new generation of entrepreneurs.“The Build Safe Connection is more than an event,” says Rony Jabour. “It’s a movement for safer, more professional, and more successful companies in the construction industry.”Over 25 businesses will showcase their products and services at the event, including general contractors, insulation experts, safety service providers, and legal consultants — all with one goal: to elevate the standards of the construction sector.This year’s BSC reflects a growing demand for high-quality training, ethical leadership, and industry collaboration. It’s also a celebration of the Brazilian-American business community’s rising influence in Massachusetts.Event Details:Build Safe Connection 2025📍 Ambrosia Hall, Foxboro, MA🗓 June 7, 2025🕢 Doors open: 7:30 AM

