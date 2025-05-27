Fastport Celebrates 27,000 Registered Apprentices, Advancing Workforce Development Nationwide

Rebecca Winiavski, Registered Apprentice with NFI Industries. Jacob Szabo, Registered Apprentice with Garner Trucking

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fastport is proud to announce the registration of 27,000 Registered Apprentices, marking a significant milestone in the company’s ongoing efforts to develop and promote registered apprenticeships across the nation.Fastport, recognized as one of the nation’s leading organizations in workforce development, has partnered with more than three hundred organizations in Transportation, Distribution, and Logistics to create and expand registered apprenticeship programs. These programs provide structured, on-the-job training and mentorship, ensuring that apprentices gain the skills and experience necessary to excel in their chosen fields.Under the leadership of Dave Harrison, we have placed 27,000 apprentices into the Transportation, Distribution, and Logistics sector since January 2017. Starting with two primary career paths in trucking, we have expanded to thirty-five occupations in other subsectors like railroads, warehousing, and maritime. This would not be possible without the 202 employers and multiple industry associations who have participated in the development and registration of national programs with Fastport.“We are thrilled to celebrate Fastport’s exceeding 27,000 Registered Apprentices and acknowledge the great work of all of our great Industry Association Partners, Partners like the American Trucking Association, Truckload Carriers Association, The Trucking Alliance, Next Generation Trucking to name a few,” said Dave Harrison, Executive Director for Work Force Development, Government Programs, and Military Employment Issues at Fastport. “Our mission is to create pathways to success for individuals who bring valuable skills and dedication to their new careers. This milestone reflects the hard work and commitment of our team and partners who believe in the transformative power of apprenticeships.”"After serving 12 years in the Army Reserves and attaining the rank of sergeant before separating in September 2023, Rebecca Winiavski faced challenges transitioning to civilian employment. Despite her experience driving petroleum tankers during her military tenure, she encountered difficulties in finding carriers willing to equate her military driving experience with civilian standards. The transition proved tougher than expected. However, her fortunes changed when she discovered carriers offering DOL Registered Apprenticeship programs for CDL. This marked a significant turning point, enabling her to connect with companies that genuinely valued her military background and the skill sets she honed,” shared Jen Cook, Driver Recruiting Program Manager at NFI Industries.“I chose an apprenticeship in trucking because it gave me the perfect opportunity to get a head-start on a stable and fulfilling career,” Jacob said. “The industry is growing and vital to the economy, and the chance to train hands-on while getting paid was a clear path to success,” said Jacob Szabo, Garner Trucking Registered Apprentice.About Fastport, Inc.Fastport is a U.S. Department of Labor Industry Intermediary and a part of the Centers of Excellence to support registered apprenticeship development and sustainability. For more information about Fastport and Registered Apprenticeships, visit www.nationalapprenticeship.org

