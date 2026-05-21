Semper Forward and WATEA Partner to Connect Veterans with Automotive and Truck Industry Careers

Semper Forward President Steve Janke announces partnership with WATEA WATEA's mission is to improve awareness of career pathways available within the transportation industry.

Strategic alliance connects Wisconsin's leading automotive and truck training network with the nation's premier veteran career platform.

The skills that make a great service member, such as mechanical aptitude, attention to detail, and the ability to perform under pressure, are exactly what the automotive and truck industry needs” — Steve Janke

WAUSAU, WI, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Semper Forward , a Division of Fastport, today announced a strategic partnership with the Wisconsin Automotive and Truck Education Association ( WATEA ), a nonprofit dedicated to driving the training that keeps Wisconsin's automotive and truck workforce running. The alliance will connect military veterans and transitioning service members with career pathways in the automotive and truck industries, leveraging WATEA's statewide training network and Semper Forward's national veteran career platform to bridge the gap between military service and high-demand civilian careers.Veterans leave military service with hands-on mechanical expertise, systems thinking, and a disciplined work ethic, precisely the competencies that define top-tier automotive and truck technicians. Yet without a clear pathway into civilian trades, many never make the connection. WATEA's mission to advance automotive and truck workforce education across Wisconsin creates a natural bridge, offering structured training programs, employer connections, and industry certifications that translate military technical skills into high-demand civilian careers.Under the partnership, Semper Forward will integrate WATEA's training resources and job opportunities into its veteran-facing platform, enabling military job seekers to explore automotive and truck careers across Wisconsin's dealerships, fleet operators, and service centers. WATEA member employers will gain access to Semper Forward's veteran talent pipeline, connecting the industry with a highly skilled, mission-driven workforce.“The skills that make a great service member, mechanical aptitude, attention to detail, and the ability to perform under pressure, are exactly what the automotive and truck industry needs. Our partnership with WATEA gives veterans a direct pathway into careers where those skills are valued from day one," said Steve Janke, President, Semper Forward.Amy Yessa, Executive Director, WATEA, shared, “Veterans bring an unmatched level of discipline, adaptability, technical skill, and commitment to the workforce. Through this partnership with Semper Forward, WATEA is proud to help create meaningful pathways into Wisconsin’s transportation industries, while supporting veterans as they transition into rewarding civilian careers. Our industry is facing a critical workforce shortage, and veterans possess many of the critical skills and leadership qualities needed to succeed in these high-demand fields.”About Semper Forward, a Division of FastportSemper Forward, a Division of Fastport, is the nation's leading veteran career platform dedicated to connecting transitioning military service members, veterans, and military spouses with meaningful civilian employment. Through a national network of employer partners and deep expertise in military occupational specialty translation, Semper Forward accelerates career transitions and helps organizations build a workforce grounded in discipline, leadership, and mission-readiness. Learn more at semperforward.com.About WateaThe Wisconsin Automotive and Truck Education Association (WATEA) is a nonprofit organization based in Wausau, Wisconsin, dedicated to advancing automotive and truck workforce training and education across the state. Guided by its mission to drive the training that keeps Wisconsin running, WATEA connects students, educators, and employers through industry-aligned programs, credentialing, and professional development. Learn more at watea.org.

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