Fastport Announces 2026 Veteran Ready Summit at West Point

Fastport will hold the 2026 Veteran Ready Summit at West Point The 2026 Veteran Ready Summit will be held at the Eisenhower Hall Theatre Fastport is proud to announce its partnership with the Bob Woodruff Foundation

Landmark Event Honoring America’s 250th Anniversary Brings Together Industry Leaders, Employers, and Veterans at the Nation’s Premier Military Institution

There is no more fitting place to gather in 2026 than West Point for attendees to experience content unlike anything we’ve ever created” — Brad Bentley

WEST POINT, NY, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fastport , a leading workforce solutions company serving the military and veteran community, today announced that the 2026 Veteran Ready Summit will be held December 14–15, 2026, at the United States Military Academy at West Point, widely regarded as America’s foremost institution for education, service, and leadership training. As the nation celebrates its 250th anniversary, the choice of West Point signals Fastport’s commitment to delivering the most significant and memorable Veteran Ready Summit to date.The annual summit brings together corporate HR professionals, talent acquisition leaders, and employers committed to hiring and retaining veterans and military-connected individuals. This year’s event is expected to be the largest in the summit’s history.“Thanks to the support of Tenstreet and Hiring Our Heroes, the Veteran Ready Summit has evolved each year, and we are deeply grateful to our newest partner, the Bob Woodruff Foundation , for helping secure this extraordinary venue,” said Brad Bentley, President of Fastport. “There is no more fitting place to gather in 2026 than West Point for attendees to experience content unlike anything we’ve ever created.”A Once-in-a-Generation ExperienceThe 2026 Veteran Ready Summit will feature an unprecedented program designed to inspire, connect, and challenge attendees:• Special evening events each night of the summit, celebrating American military history and the veteran community• Guided tours of the historic West Point campus, grounds, and facilities• Optional morning fitness and workout sessions alongside West Point coaches; a rare and memorable opportunity for civilian professionals• High-impact keynotes, panels, and workshops focused on veteran hiring strategies and workforce development• Unmatched networking opportunities with the nation’s top employers, HR leaders, and veteran advocatesEasily Accessible from New York CityScheduled for Monday and Tuesday, December 14–15 (following the Army-Navy Game at MetLife Stadium on Saturday, December 12th), the summit has been intentionally moved to the start of the week to maximize accessibility and convenience for traveling professionals. Attendees can fly directly into New York City and make the short trip to West Point, making it easy to attend without disrupting the full workweek.Call for Speaker Proposals Now OpenFastport is actively seeking proposals from thought leaders, practitioners, and advocates who wish to speak at the 2026 Veteran Ready Summit. Topics of interest include veteran recruitment and retention, military-to-civilian career transitions, inclusive workforce strategies, and leadership development. Interested speakers are encouraged to submit proposals at veteranreadysummit.org.Registration is Now OpenAttendance is expected to reach record levels. Corporate HR professionals and employer representatives are encouraged to register early to secure their place at this historic event. Visit veteranreadysummit.org for full event details, agenda updates, and registration.About Fastport, Inc.Fastport Inc. solves America's toughest recruiting challenges through research, technology, and people. Fastport is also a U.S. Department of Labor Industry Intermediary to support registered apprenticeship development and sustainability. For more information, visit www.fastport.com or www.nationalapprenticeship.org About Veteran Ready SummitFastport’s annual Veteran Ready Summit is one of the most anticipated year-end conferences for HR professionals, talent acquisition, military leaders, and workforce partners, raising the standing for veteran hiring, retention, and advancement. To learn more, visit https://veteranreadysummit.org/

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