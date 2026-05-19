Semper Forward and IEWC Announce Strategic Partnership to Connect Veterans with Careers in the Wire and Cable Industry

Semper Forward President Steve Janke announces strategic partnership with IEWC

Strategic partnership connects veterans and transitioning service members with careers in wire, cable, and connectivity, an industry in need of skilled talent.

The skills that make a great service member: leadership, logistics, precision, and the ability to perform under pressure, are exactly what the wire and cable industry needs” — Steve Janke

NEW BERLIN, WI, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Semper Forward , a Division of Fastport, today announced a strategic partnership with IEWC , a leading global distributor and supply chain solutions provider for wire, cable, and connectivity products. The partnership is designed to create meaningful employment pipelines for transitioning service members and veterans across IEWC’s North American operations, connecting a highly skilled, mission-driven workforce with a growing industry in need of their talent.Veterans leave military service with leadership, logistics expertise, precision, and mission-driven teamwork, exactly the qualities that drive performance in the wire, cable, and connectivity industry. Yet without a clear pathway into civilian careers, many never make the connection. IEWC’s award-winning workplace culture and employee-owned model create a natural fit, offering veterans not just a job, but real ownership, career growth, and a place where their discipline and dedication are recognized from day one.Under the partnership, Semper Forward will leverage its veteran talent network and career transition programs to identify, prepare, and connect qualified candidates with opportunities at IEWC. Semper Forward’s career specialists will translate veterans’ military occupational specialties (MOS) and experience to available roles spanning supply chain, operations, technical sales, and distribution, ensuring both candidates and employers find the right fit from day one.“The skills that make a great service member: leadership, logistics, precision, and the ability to perform under pressure are exactly what the wire and cable industry needs. Our partnership with IEWC is about giving veterans a direct pathway into careers where those skills are valued from day one. Together, we are making sure that those who served our country can build a strong future in the civilian workforce", shared Steve Janke, President, Semper Forward.“IEWC has been recognized as an award-winning workplace because we’re intentional about building a great culture and finding people who understand the value of excellence, discipline, and dedication. Veterans embody those qualities every day. Partnering with Semper Forward allows us to proactively seek out this exceptional talent and provide our veteran community with meaningful careers, real ownership through our ESOP retirement program, and opportunities in a growing industry where their skills make an immediate impact", said Brian Hinton, Chief Human Resource Officer, IEWC.Partnership HighlightsThe Semper Forward–IEWC partnership includes the following key initiatives:● Dedicated Veteran Career Track: IEWC will establish a dedicated recruitment pathway for veterans referred through Semper Forward’s talent network.● Military Skills Translation: Semper Forward will provide resume coaching and military-to-civilian skills translation to help veterans present their qualifications effectively.● Onboarding & Mentorship Support: Veterans placed at IEWC will have access to peer mentorship programs and Semper Forward’s continued career coaching services during their transition.● Community Outreach & Events: Both organizations will collaborate on veteran hiring events, career fairs, and community outreach programs to increase awareness of opportunities in the wire, cable, and connectivity sector.A Growing Industry Ready for Veteran TalentThe wire, cable, and connectivity industry is experiencing significant growth driven by infrastructure investment, electrification, data center expansion, and advances in industrial automation. As a result, companies like IEWC face strong demand for skilled workers across the supply chain, operations, technical sales, and distribution roles, many of which align directly with the training and experience that military personnel gain during their service.Semper Forward’s career specialists will work to match veterans’ military occupational specialties (MOS) and experience to available roles at IEWC, ensuring both candidates and employers find the right fit from day one.About Semper Forward, a Division of FastportSemper Forward, a Division of Fastport, is the nation’s leading veteran career platform dedicated to connecting transitioning military service members, veterans, and military spouses with meaningful civilian employment. Through a national network of employer partners and deep expertise in military occupational specialty translation, Semper Forward accelerates career transitions and helps organizations build a workforce grounded in discipline, leadership, and mission-readiness. Learn more at semperforward.com.About IEWCIEWC is an employee-owned global provider of wire, cable, and engineered solutions for the industries powering and connecting the world. With decades of industry experience and a global network of distribution centers, IEWC delivers innovative solutions to manufacturers and contractors worldwide. For more information, visit www.iewc.com

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