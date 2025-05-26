Awakened Lifestyle Launches as the Go-To Directory for Conscious Leaders, Healers, and Coaches

Awakened Lifestyle - Discover Conscious Events, Healers, and Podcasts!

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new online platform is transforming how conscious professionals promote their services and connect with aligned audiences. Awakened Lifestyle https://www.awakened.lifestyle ) officially launched this week as a global directory for spiritual leaders, holistic healers, coaches, and transformational event hosts looking to amplify their message and impact.Designed for visibility, credibility, and connection, the platform allows members to create a free Basic Listing or upgrade to a Professional Listing with a 30-day free trial. Professional members can post upcoming events, share podcast interviews, highlight special offerings, and promote themselves as guests for shows seeking authentic, conscious voices.“We created Awakened Lifestyle to make it easier for people to discover the heart-centered guides and experiences they’ve been searching for, both locally and globally,” said David Trotter, Founder of Awakened Magazine and Awakened Lifestyle. “Whether you’re a breathwork facilitator, Reiki master, spiritual coach, or podcast host, this is your home to be seen and supported.”In an increasingly noisy digital world, Awakened Lifestyle offers a curated, intentional space for conscious professionals to rise above the noise and attract clients, collaborators, and media opportunities. Visitors to the site can explore a growing number of listings by category or location, with no sign-up required.“Our mission is to amplify the voices of those who are helping others awaken, heal, and grow.” Trotter added. “This is about building a vibrant, high-vibe ecosystem of transformation and connection.”To learn more or create your listing, visit https://www.awakened.lifestyle/join

