ElevateOS Offers Comprehensive Wellness Concierge Services to Class A Communities Across the Nation

ElevateOS introduces comprehensive on-site wellness programs and fitness classes to enhance resident amenities at luxury properties.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ElevatedOS, a provider of technology solutions for Class A multifamily communities, has expanded its wellness concierge services to Class A communities across the United States. The platform now offers comprehensive wellness programming and fitness classes designed for property managers and leasing teams seeking to improve tenant satisfaction.

The expanded wellness services include group fitness classes conducted by experienced trainers in community fitness centers. Available classes encompass Yoga, Barre, Zumba, HIIT, Pilates, Aqua Aerobics, Boxing, and Core workouts. These classes operate as additional amenities within Class A community facilities.

"We offer individualized, personal training sessions that can be booked as a concierge service within the branded resident app and nutrition/dietitian services," said Mr. Konrad Koczwara, CEO and Founder of ElevateOS. "We're making it more convenient than ever for residents to focus on their overall wellness right in their community."

Residents can also book professional massage services through the platform, offering a relaxing and therapeutic wellness option that complements the fitness and nutrition offerings.

The service extends beyond standard fitness programming to include customized wellness events. These events range from Barre & Brunches to smoothie and breakfast spreads, designed to foster community engagement among residents.

ElevateOS's approach addresses the trend toward experiential amenities in luxury residential properties. According to the company's platform model, fitness centers and on-site amenities should serve as tools to foster community engagement among residents.

The wellness programming operates through ElevateOS's resident super app, which can be branded to individual communities. ElevateOS handles everything from event promotion, RSVP management, and logistical coordination to full execution and clean up of the events on behalf of busy property managers.

Property managers utilizing the wellness services report operational benefits. The platform integrates with ElevateOS's centralized manager hub, which allows property managers to oversee operations on-site, in pods, or remotely.

Since launching its all-in-one technology platform in 2017, ElevateOS (formerly ElevatedLiving) has focused on combining technology with human-powered hospitality for Class A communities. The company previously won gold in Multi-Housing News' 2021 Excellence Awards and reported over 100 percent growth in 2021.

The wellness concierge services complement ElevateOS's broader platform, which includes housekeeping, pet services, and handyman services. ElevateOS helps properties function like a 5-star hotel, reduce app fatigue and maximize ROI. ElevateOS now supports over 800 total multifamily communities across the U.S., their operations teams, and 200,000+ residents across 230 cities. They have completed over 1 million personal services and hosted over 10,000 resident events.

For property managers interested in implementing wellness programming at their communities, ElevateOS offers consultation and customization options. The company assists with program design and implementation based on specific community needs and resident demographics.

To learn more about ElevateOS or schedule a demo, visit the company website or call +1 312-600-4968.

About ElevatedOS

ElevateOS (https://www.elevatedliving.com/about-us) provides the only all-in-one community operating system that combines a resident super app, centralized manager hub, and on-site concierge services into a single platform. The resident super app can be branded to any community, which not only attracts more residents but also boosts engagement, satisfaction, and retention. The centralized manager hub reduces operational expenses by eliminating tech stack bloat and allowing property managers to operate on-site, in pods, or fully remote. ElevateOS also provides in-demand, hotel-style personal concierge services such as housekeeping, pet walking and grooming, massage, fitness, handyman services, and more to provide a first-class resident living experience. ElevateOS clients reduce point solutions by upwards of 75%, increase their NOI by $23 per unit per month, and increase resident retention by 10%.

• ElevatedOS, formerly Elevated Living, is a leading provider of technology solutions for Class A multifamily communities across the United States.

• The company's resident app offers a variety of features that benefit both residents and property managers.

• ElevatedOS’ resident app is a valuable tool for property owners and managers looking to create a vibrant and healthy community.

