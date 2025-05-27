SCCG Announces Partnership with FLI Golf to Grow the World’s 1st Stadium-Style Disc Golf League

SCCG Announces Partnership with FLI Golf

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SCCG Management, a global leader in advisory services for the gaming and sports industries, has announced a strategic partnership with FLI Golf, the groundbreaking professional disc golf league redefining the sport for a new generation of fans, athletes, and bettors.

FLI Golf has quickly established itself as the most innovative and dynamic force in disc golf. By transforming traditional gameplay into a high-energy, broadcast-ready format—with structured halves, halftime analysis, and thrilling par-3 courses—the league has created a product that captivates spectators and resonates with modern sports culture. With a global roster of elite talent from the U.S., Estonia, Finland, and Laos, FLI Golf delivers competitive intensity, record-breaking prize pools, and a clear vision for what disc golf can become on the world stage.

The league currently owns all its teams and boasts the most talented athlete lineup in the sport. With events hosted at premier venues across the country and a rapidly growing fan base, FLI Golf is poised to franchise the league and scale globally. At the heart of its future expansion is a robust database of player statistics—designed not only to drive fan engagement but also to power highly accurate, competitive betting lines that elevate the sport’s betting potential.

To support this next phase of growth, SCCG Management will provide full-spectrum advisory services, including business development, capital raising, and the sourcing of strategic sponsors and brand partnerships across the U.S. SCCG will also lead efforts to activate sports wagering around the league, facilitating introductions to leading technology providers and sportsbook operators while guiding regulatory readiness.

One of the most exciting elements of this partnership is SCCG’s work to integrate FLI Golf into the Tribal gaming ecosystem. With decades of deep relationships in Tribal markets and across brick-and-mortar casino properties, SCCG will work to bring live FLI Golf experiences to casinos across the U.S.—unlocking a powerful new category of in-person entertainment and sports betting activation.

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome SCCG as our strategic partner,” said Andrew Panza, CEO and Tour Director of the FLI Golf League. “Their deep expertise in sports and gaming, along with their global network of partners and investors, gives FGL the backing it needs to change the game for professional disc golf and bring a bold new vision to life.”

“FLI Golf has created something truly special—a disruptive, fan-first league that’s built for the modern sports landscape,” said Stephen Crystal, Founder and CEO of SCCG Management. “We see massive potential in their model, not only as a sport, but as an entertainment platform that aligns perfectly with the future of wagering, data, and tribal casino partnerships. This is just the beginning.”

This partnership marks a major step forward for FLI Golf and for the broader evolution of disc golf as a professional sport. With SCCG’s proven track record of scaling high-growth ventures across the gaming and entertainment space, this collaboration is designed to position FLI Golf not only as the dominant disc golf league globally, but as a category-defining force in the future of fan-driven sports and betting.

About FLI Golf

FLI Golf is revolutionizing disc golf as the first professional league built for speed, entertainment, and sports betting. Featuring a reimagined match format, world-class athletes, and advanced data infrastructure, FLI Golf is building a global fanbase and redefining what disc golf can be. https://fligolf.com/

About SCCG Management

SCCG Management is a leading advisory firm in the global gaming industry, dedicated to driving strategic growth and maximizing revenue for over 120 client-partners across diverse iGaming verticals. With offices in North America, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Europe, and Brazil, our team of seasoned industry executives leverages global relationships to enhance product distribution and seize new market opportunities. With over 30 years of experience, we specialize in navigating the complexities of tribal gaming, capitalizing on emerging markets, fostering igaming innovations, managing intellectual property, facilitating mergers and acquisitions, and advancing sports wagering and entertainment ventures.



