Deer Solution Expands to the Texas Hill Country Under Local Leadership of Billy and Shannon Massie

Deer Solution of the Texas Hill Country, Billy and Shannon Massie. Deer caught nibbling on landscaping—a common challenge for homeowners. Deer Solution helps homeowners protect their landscaping from deer damage with our all-natural repellent service.

Billy & Shannon Massie bring Deer Solution’s proven, eco-friendly deer repellent services to Boerne and the Texas Hill Country to protect local landscapes.

We live here. We understand the unique challenges that deer create in this area. That makes us personally invested in delivering a service that truly works.” — Shannon Massie

BOERNE, TX, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Residents of the Texas Hill Country now have a powerful new ally in the battle against deer damage. Billy and Shannon Massie are proud to announce the opening of Deer Solution of the Texas Hill Country, bringing trusted, eco-friendly deer repellent services to communities across Boerne, Fair Oaks Ranch, Leon Springs, Bulverde, Spring Branch, New Braunfels, Canyon Lake, and Bergheim.With a deep love for their community and a shared commitment to service, the Massies bring both professional experience and a personal touch to their new venture. Billy, formerly a Vice President of Lending at a local Hill Country bank, and Shannon, a former teacher, homeschooling mother, and REALTOR with Legacy Broker Group, are well-positioned to understand the needs and values of local homeowners and businesses.“Starting a Deer Solution business was appealing to us because it allows us to provide an environmentally responsible service that truly solves a growing problem in many communities—damage caused by deer,” said Billy Massie. “We were drawn to the proven effectiveness of the Deer Solution system, the support of an established brand, and the opportunity to be hands-on in helping people protect their landscapes, gardens, and investments.”Deer Solution offers a proprietary, science-backed repellent system that’s eco-friendly, responsive, and effective in reducing deer browsing. With deer-related damage on the rise across the region, the Massies are excited to offer a solution that not only works, but one that aligns with the values of local families and businesses.“We're most excited to offer a reliable and eco-friendly service that helps homeowners, gardeners, and businesses preserve the beauty and health of their outdoor spaces,” said Shannon Massie. “We live here. We understand the unique challenges that deer create in this area. That makes us personally invested in delivering a service that truly works.”The couple emphasizes their commitment to top-notch service and results, treating every property with the same care they would their own. They also see their new business as a chance to give back and grow with the community.“It was important for us to start a business in our community because we believe in supporting local growth and creating jobs while addressing a real need,” Billy added. “We wanted to build something meaningful here—something that not only supports our family but also adds value to the place we call home.”As proud new members of the Deer Solution franchise family, the Massies look forward to delivering peace of mind to their neighbors and growing relationships built on trust, reliability, and a shared love for the outdoors.Deer Solution of the Texas Hill Country is now offering free estimates and customized treatment plans throughout the region. Residents can expect a hands-on, consultative approach with a strong emphasis on service, results, and environmental responsibility.To schedule a consultation or learn more, visit DeerSolution.com.About Deer SolutionDeer Solution provides professional deer damage control for residential and commercial landscapes. With a proprietary, all-natural repellent and more than four decades of experience, Deer Solution helps property owners protect their plants year-round– without harsh chemicals.

