Corporate Quarters USA Acquires Revalant Consulting, Appoints James Higgins as President and CEO

Corporate Quarters USA

Corporate Quarters USA acquires Revalant Consulting and names James Higgins CEO, aiming to boost growth and innovation in corporate housing.

His leadership will elevate our company to new heights, ensuring we continue to provide exceptional service and value to our clients.” — Susan Krupa, owner of Corporate Quarters USA

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Corporate Quarters USA ( www.staycqusa.com ), a premier provider of fully furnished accommodations in all 50 states, specializing in government, insurance, corporate travelers, and relocations, announced today the acquisition of Revalant Consultants and Recruiting, a premier consulting firm specializing in corporate housing and hospitality strategies. As part of the acquisition, Revalant’s founder and Senior Partner, James Higgins, will become President and CEO of Corporate Quarters USA. The transaction is expected to close in early Q2 2025.Founded in 1997, Corporate Quarters USA has built a reputation for delivering flexible, high-quality housing solutions across the United States and Puerto Rico, including its prominent FEMA Flexible program. The acquisition of Revalant Consultants marks a strategic move to elevate Corporate Quarters USA’s market position and accelerate its expected growth in the evolving furnished housing sector.Revalant Consulting, established in 2015, identified a gap in the corporate housing industry for specialized consulting services. Over the past decade, Revalant has expanded its offerings to include recruitment and research, becoming a trusted partner for organizations seeking to navigate the complexities of the corporate housing market. As a proud member of the Corporate Housing Providers Association (CHPA), Revalant has contributed significantly to industry knowledge through conference presentations, whitepapers, and webinars. Notably, Revalant collaborated with CHPA on their recent “2025 Industry Trend Series” providing insights into inventory trends and alternative accommodations.“James brings unmatched expertise and a visionary approach to the corporate housing industry,” said Susan Krupa, owner of Corporate Quarters USA. “His leadership will elevate our company to new heights, ensuring we continue to provide exceptional service and value to our clients.”James Higgins is widely recognized as a leading consultant in the furnished apartment industry. He began his career at Oakwood Worldwide as a regional sales leader and later served as Vice President of Global Sales at BridgeStreet Global Hospitality. At Revalant Consulting, Mr. Higgins led initiatives that helped achieve sustainable revenue growth and successful market expansion, offering executive leadership and strategic planning tailored to the unique needs of each company.“I am thrilled to join Corporate Quarters USA and lead this remarkable team,” said Higgins. “By combining Revalant’ s strategic insights with Corporate Quarters USA’s operational excellence, we are poised to redefine the standards of corporate housing and deliver unparalleled value to our clients.”The integration of Revalant’s expertise is expected to drive innovation and growth, positioning Corporate Quarters USA as a leader in the furnished housing industry.About Corporate Quarters USACorporate Quarters USA (wwwstaycqusa.com) is a premier provider of fully furnished accommodations, offering flexible housing solutions for government agencies, insurance companies, and corporate clients across the United States and Puerto Rico. With a commitment to exceptional properties and guest services, Best known for their ability to deliver comfortable and convenient living experiences tailored to the needs of its clients.About Revalant ConsultingRevalant Consulting is a renowned consulting firm specializing in corporate housing and related industries. With over 25 years of experience in hospitality and serviced apartments, Revalant provides expert guidance in developing sales organizations, expanding into Fortune 1000 and Global 500 markets, and developing operational excellence and efficiency while focusing on guest experience and evolving trends.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.