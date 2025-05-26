New Government, New Opportunity: AGD Calls for Renewed Commitment to Indigenous Economic Leadership

Economic reconciliation is not about left or right—it’s about doing what’s right for the long-term strength of this country” — Justin Bourque, Founder and CEO of Âsokan Generational Developments

FORT MCMURRAY, ALBERTA, CANADA, May 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the wake of Canada’s recent federal election, which returned the Liberal Party under Prime Minister Mark Carney to a minority government, Âsokan Generational Developments (AGD) is calling on the new administration to reaffirm and strengthen its commitment to Indigenous economic reconciliation.Key initiatives—such as the Canadian Infrastructure Bank (CIB) Indigenous Equity Program) and the $10 billion Indigenous Loan Guarantee Program—have played a transformative role in enabling Indigenous communities to pursue ownership in energy and infrastructure projects. AGD stresses that these programs must not only be protected but expanded under the new Parliament.“Economic reconciliation is not about left or right—it’s about doing what’s right for the long-term strength of this country,” said Justin Bourque, Founder and CEO of Âsokan Generational Developments. “Indigenous communities have shown their readiness and capability to lead. Now, the federal government must match that with continued support, stability, and enable meaningful partnership.”The 2025 election also marked a historic shift in federal leadership, with three Indigenous ministers appointed to Cabinet—a signal of progress toward representation and inclusion in national decision-making.AGD emphasizes that this new Parliament offers a rare opportunity to reset the tone of collaboration between Indigenous Peoples and the federal government. “This is a moment to move from promises to practice,” said Bourque. “We have the foundation. Now we need renewed energy and political will to build something better—together.”We call on the government to engage Indigenous leadership as equal and essential partners in shaping national policy, ensure continued support and expansion of Indigenous equity initiatives like AIOC and the National Loan Guarantee Program, and embed economic reconciliation into Canada's long-term infrastructure and energy strategies. These measures are seen as critical steps toward fostering meaningful Indigenous participation and collaboration in national development.About Âsokan Generational DevelopmentsÂsokan Generational Developments (AGD) is a national consultancy that empowers Indigenous communities through equity-based partnerships, ESG strategy, and governance development. Named after the Cree word for “bridge,” Âsokan is committed to building sustainable, culturally informed, and mutually beneficial relationships between Indigenous nations and industry.Media Contact:

