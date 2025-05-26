Ministry of Energy & Infrastructure Joins Leading UAE Entities in Supporting 2nd Water Management Conference

Water Management Conference Panel Discussion Water Management Conference Water Management Conference Exhibit

Government Endorsement Strengthens UAE’s 2nd Water Management Conference

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2nd Water Management Conference , organized by Cogent Solutions Event Management, will take place on October 7, 2025, in the United Arab Emirates, bringing together public and private sector leaders to drive national dialogue around sustainable and resilient water management.This strategic conference is officially endorsed by the Ministry of Energy & Infrastructure – UAE, underscoring the country's commitment to long-term water security, infrastructure innovation, and cross-sector collaboration.In addition to the Ministry’s endorsement, the event is supported by a prestigious group of national and municipal entities, including:Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD)Supreme Council of EnergySharjah City MunicipalityAjman SewerageTheir collective support affirms the conference’s relevance as a national platform for tackling water-related challenges in alignment with the UAE’s broader sustainability goals and Net Zero 2050 commitment.The 2025 edition will focus on critical themes such as:Integrated urban water resource planningDesalination and non-conventional water sourcesWastewater treatment and reuse strategiesSmart infrastructure and digital water meteringResilient sewerage and stormwater management systemsGovernment policy and regulatory frameworks for sustainabilityThe conference will host high-level keynote sessions, case study presentations, expert panels, and a technology showcase featuring emerging innovations from regional and global solution providers.With the UAE facing increasing pressure on its water infrastructure due to urban growth, climate variability, and rising demand, the event offers a timely opportunity to align decision-makers, engineers, sustainability officers, utilities, and urban planners around a shared vision for long-term water resilience.Attendees will benefit from actionable insights, government perspectives, and real-world case studies that will support the transformation of water management strategies across the region.The 2nd Water Management Conference is expected to draw wide participation from federal authorities, municipal bodies, developers, engineering consultants, technology firms, and academic researchers involved in the water sector.For further details on sponsorship, speaking opportunities, or delegate participation, visit:📧 info@cogentsolutions.ae

