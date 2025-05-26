Multilateral Green Agreement Signatories of the agreement MOU Signatories of the agreement Multilateral Green Signatories

Qatar's sustainable leadership converges with China's industrial power and U.S. innovation at the Qatar Economic Forum

DOHA, QATAR, May 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- My Aion Inc., a technology and infrastructure company based in the US, announced its inclusion as a core partner in a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed during the Qatar Economic Forum. The agreement establishes the foundation for a future Multilateral Green Energy Fund (MGEF), a strategic objective pursued through bilateral delegations, joint planning structures, and high-level institutional coordination between Qatar and China.

The agreement was signed at the Qatar Economic Forum, an annual platform convened by Bloomberg that has become a premier venue for announcing transformative partnerships in finance, energy, and global development. The forum's recognition of this initiative highlights its strategic alignment with the region's transition towards climate-conscious investment and cross-border collaboration.

The initiative also builds upon the momentum of recent high-level diplomatic engagements in the region, including the historic visit of former U.S. President Donald J. Trump. His presence underscored renewed global interest in the Gulf's role as a strategic bridge between East and West, an interest now manifesting in tangible cross-border cooperation such as this alliance.

The strategic partnership paves the way for a $50 billion green energy alliance, as estimated by fund architects, positioning Qatar and China at the forefront of over $300 billion in sustainable infrastructure needs across MENA and Africa, projected by 2030.

1. A Strategic Milestone Within the Amir's Vision

The MOU, brokered in complete alignment with Qatar's National Vision 2030, reflects the Emirate's growing role as a geoeconomic anchor for sustainable development in the Middle East and North Africa. While not formally state-sponsored, the pact enjoys the active participation of Sheikh Mansour Jabor J.J. Al-Thani, a senior member of the Al Thani Royal Family and Chairman of the Al Mansour Group, whose leadership exemplifies the private sector's integration into the Amir's long-term vision for Qatar as a MENA green finance hub.

This alliance reflects Qatar's deepening commitment to partnerships that blend sovereign foresight, global capital, and transformative technologies," said Sheikh Mansour. "It operates in full harmony with His Highness the Amir's roadmap for a future-proof economy that uplifts humanity while respecting our shared planetary boundaries."

2. Towards the Multilateral Green Energy Fund (MGEF)

The MGEF envisioned as the flagship outcome of this collaboration, with an estimated capacity of $50 billion, will be structured over the coming year through a series of bilateral diplomatic exchanges, the formation of a dedicated technical and financial task force, and multistakeholder coordination between public institutions and private actors.

ZHENG Xiaoping, Executive Director of the China Business Top 100 Forum and founder of the Green Finance Fund, has been appointed as the fund's principal architect. His multilateral credentials include partnerships with the World Bank, MIGA, and over 28 Chinese municipalities involved in green infrastructure projects valued at more than $40 billion. His pioneering work comprises facilitating China's first international green bond certifications and establishing frameworks with the Climate Bonds Initiative (CBI) and the Macau government for cross-border green finance cooperation.

3. My Aion's Comprehensive Technology Portfolio

My Aion's selection for this strategic alliance follows its successful cognitive cities BOT (Build-Operate-Transfer) contract in Abu Dhabi, demonstrating proven capabilities in integrated smart infrastructure. The company offers a comprehensive technology suite encompassing artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, water management systems, and renewable energy solutions, including proprietary bifacial solar technology optimised for extreme climates.

'Our technology portfolio addresses the full spectrum of sustainable infrastructure needs across MENA and Africa,' stated Daniele Marinelli, CEO of My Aion

Inc. 'From AI-powered urban management to secure water systems and climate-adapted renewable energy, we're positioned to deliver integrated solutions for the region's transformation.'

4. Market Opportunity and Implementation Timeline

The partnership aims to expand the sustainable infrastructure market across MENA and Africa, which is projected to surpass $300 billion by 2030. Implementation will begin with the set up of a joint working group within 30 days, followed by reciprocal high-level delegations between Qatar and China to finalise project selection and funding mechanisms.

The alliance aims to achieve the groundbreaking of its first project within 12 months, with an initial focus on integrated cognitive city developments that leverage My Aion's proven technology stack.

This partnership exemplifies how sovereign alignment, industrial scale, and climate technology can converge to reshape global infrastructure. Qatar's positioning as a catalyst for green finance in the MENA region is reinforced through action, not just strategy.

