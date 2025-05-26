Martin Christian Herisson: from Naples to Madrid to Rewrite the Rules of Global Finance

LONDRA, UNITED KINGDOM, May 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the heart of one of Europe’s most prestigious and forward-thinking universities, an Italian student is ready to rewrite the rules of the game. At just 19 years old, Martin Christian Herisson, originally from Naples and currently studying at IE University in Madrid, has taken first place in the Portfolio Investment Game 2025—an advanced financial simulation embedded in the Capital Markets course, designed to challenge students’ technical and strategic abilities.In just three months, Martin achieved a simulated return of +6523.82%, turning a virtual capital of €1 million into over €66 million. An unprecedented record and extraordinary performance that places him among the most promising emerging talents on the global financial stage. A strong signal, a prestigious recognition, and yet another milestone in a journey that began in Naples and now aims straight for global excellence in finance and innovation.Portfolio Investment Game 2025: IE University as a Hub of ExcellenceThe Portfolio Investment Game is an integral part of the Capital Markets course taught by Professor Carlos Gallo Villoria at IE University. It is one of the most advanced academic simulations in Europe, requiring students to operate using real-world data, develop complex investment strategies, and manage risk under changing market conditions.In this highly competitive environment, Martin achieved an unparalleled result, emerging as the top performer of the 2025 edition and setting a new benchmark for the entire university. A shining example of IE University’s mission to provide experiential, global education and to shape the next generation of financial leaders.Early Start: Real-World Experience and Academic ExcellenceBehind Martin’s success lies not only natural talent, but also solid training, relentless dedication, and a high-level academic foundation. At just 18, he joined the Summer Analyst Programme at AmplifyME , one of Europe’s leading applied finance training platforms, accredited by the London Institute of Banking & Finance (LIBF).There, he earned the prestigious Level 6 Diploma in Applied Finance, with Distinction, and won a live competition among 100+ peers, standing out for operational clarity, strategic thinking, and performance under pressure—qualities that are not only rare, but essential in modern finance.In parallel, Martin gained hands-on experience with several international firms:IE Strategy Lab – Temporary Consultant for real-world companies and institutionsVirya VC – Business Development Associate, with a focus on Web3, gaming, and AICrunch Equation – Analyst for due diligence and market researchInnovis VC – From Trainee to Analyst, working on early-stage startup analysisPresent Focus: Entrepreneurship and Long-Term VisionIn March 2025, Martin founded Cambridge Zenith Global Ltd, a UK-based company specializing in high-impact tech investments. The company was created to identify and support bold, sustainable ideas, serving as a bridge between capital and global innovation.Its claim, “Investing in what’s next. Partnering with what’s bold,” is a statement of intent: not just investing, but actively shaping the future.Martin is also a member of Nova Talent, an international network that selects the top 3% of high-potential young professionals worldwide and connects them with global leaders, CEOs, and policymakers.Looking Ahead: Finance, Impact, and Sustainable GrowthWhat’s next? Martin plans to scale Cambridge Zenith Global and consolidate a high-impact investment ecosystem in strategic sectors such as applied AI, environmental sustainability, and emerging technologies.His goal is to blend financial precision with ethical vision, contributing to the development of a more inclusive, responsible, and forward-looking global economy. For Martin, finance is not just about numbers—it’s a tool to create tangible, long-term value.This summer, he will attend the prestigious London School of Economics (LSE) Summer School for nine weeks, where he will further strengthen his financial expertise through three intensive courses:FM200: Principles of Finance, introducing the theoretical and practical foundations of modern financeFM202: Analysis and Management of Financial Risk, focusing on identifying and managing real-world financial risksFM230: Alternative Investments, exploring instruments such as hedge funds, private equity, and commoditiesThis exceptional academic experience will further enrich his educational and professional development in finance.“The future doesn’t wait—it’s built. And I want to be an active part of it, with courage and competence.”Martin’s own words sum up not only his personal ambition, but the vision of a young Italian leader determined to leave a mark on the world.

