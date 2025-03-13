Clutch Coffee Bar Expands in North Carolina with New Monroe Location and Community Giveback Event

Clutch Drive-Thru Clutch Coffee Bar

MONROE, NC, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Locally loved Clutch Coffee Bar is opening its fifth location in the Charlotte region this month, finding a new home for its delicious fair trade coffee and community events in Monroe. The new drive-thru drink destination will complement the company’s existing coffee shops in Indian Trail, Moorseville, and Rock Hill.In the spirit of their giving-back mission, the new Clutch Monroe location is planning an exciting launch week of celebrations. As part of the soft opening on Thurs March 13th, Clutch will be delivering surprise complimentary coffees to teachers, first responders, and those deserving of an energizing boost. For their GRAND OPENING on Saturday, March 15th, they will serve FREE Small drinks all day long! If that's not enough, attendees have a chance to win free coffee for a whole month. To participate, simply download the Clutch Coffee Rewards App before the Grand Opening and make a visit to Clutch on their Grand Opening Day!Giving back to the community is core to Clutch Coffee Bar’s mission, with the company creating meaningful employment opportunities and community-focused events that celebrate the diverse neighborhoods they inhabit. As part of their opening the Monroe store will host a proceeds day for Monroe High School to support local students. Through its “ Clutch Cares ” program, the company continues to give back in impactful ways, having previously helped fund a customer’s open-heart surgery, supported breast cancer research, contributed to local humane societies, and sent care packages to troops.Founded in 2018, the Carolinas-based startup has rapidly expanded to 15 locations, winning over coffee lovers with its fair-trade espresso, innovative custom-flavored energy drinks, real fruit smoothies, signature juices, and satisfying snacks. Driven by a passion for coffee, community, and exceptional service, the co-founders have built a drive-thru experience that prioritizes human connection - bringing joy, energy, and a personal touch to every cup. "We're excited to expand Clutch within the Charlotte area," said Darren Spicer, co-founder of Clutch Coffee Bar. "Our goal has always been to provide not just exceptional drinks but also to create a positive impact in the communities we serve."#######About Clutch Coffee BarClutch Coffee Bar is a customer-centric company that redefines the drive-thru beverage experience. Founded in 2018 in the Carolinas, Clutch sources only the finest coffee beans from around the world. Clutch is passionate about delivering the best coffee, energy drinks, and other specialty beverages, as they revitalize the lost art of customer service. Integral to the company's mission is the Clutch Cares Program which gives back to each community by hosting events and supporting local charities. For more information, please visit www.clutchcoffeebar.com

