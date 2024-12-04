Clutch Coffee Opens Highly Demanded New Location in Charlotte with FREE Drinks & High School Fundraiser

Energy Drinks & Fair Trade Coffee Clutch Seasonal Beverages

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clutch Coffee Bar is launching a new location in the Charlotte area this month, with the local coffee spot finding a home in Indian Trail. To celebrate the highly anticipated opening, the drive-thru drink destination will treat the entire community to FREE drinks this Saturday, Dec 7, as well as host a Proceeds Day for Porter Ridge High School shortly thereafter.Founded in 2018 in nearby Mooresville, Clutch Coffee quickly expanded to 14 locations in the Carolinas, making a name for itself for its friendly personalized service and community giveback programs. Now the team is excited to come back to where it all started and open a new store in the Charlotte area at Indian Trail. To celebrate the occasion a Grand Opening party is scheduled for Saturday, December 7, where the friendly team will serve free 16oz drinks all day (8am-8pm) to anyone that visits the store! Guests can try any drink; from their signature lattes, matcha, and real fruit smoothies, to fair trade coffee and teas, as well as seasonal favorites like pumpkin spice and peppermint bark mocha.Known for its commitment to community and charitable campaigns, Clutch Coffee Bar focuses on more than just delicious drinks, and their opening in the Indian Trail will be no different. Clutch will be hosting a giveback day with Porter Ridge School next week, where 100% of all proceeds that day go directly towards supporting local educational initiatives. The fundraiser is part of the organization’s ‘ Clutch Cares ’ program which has donated over $110K to worthy causes, including most recently Hurricane Helene relief.Co-Founder Darren Spicer says “We’ve received lots of requests to open another location in the Charlotte region, and we’re excited to offer our Indian Trail friends a taste of what makes Clutch so special with our community, coffee, and culture-centric approach”.Clutch Coffee Indian Trail: 13865 E Independence Blvd, Indian Trail, NC 28079#######About Clutch Coffee BarClutch Coffee Bar is a customer-centric company that redefines the drive-thru beverage experience. Founded in 2018 in the Carolinas, Clutch sources only the finest coffee beans from around the world. Clutch is passionate about delivering the best coffee, energy drinks, and other specialty beverages, as they revitalize the lost art of customer service. Integral to the company's mission is the Clutch Cares Program that gives back to each community by hosting events and supporting local charities. For more information, please visit www.clutchcoffeebar.com

