Gro-Vida Featured in SIC Notícias Special Report on Medical Cannabis in Portugal

Gro-Vida, S.A. Jorge Zambujo, Operations Director, Gro-Vida

Portugal’s emergence as a medical cannabis hub took centre stage in a recent special, with Gro-Vida featured as a key contributor to the sector’s development.

TAVIRA, PORTUGAL, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gro-Vida, a trusted cultivator in Portugal’s emerging medical cannabis industry, was featured in the SIC Notícias special report "Ouro Verde: O Negócio Milionário e Legal do Cultivo de Canábis para Fins Medicinais" [Air Date: 24 May 2025]. The report highlighted Portugal’s rapidly growing role in the global medicinal cannabis industry and recognised Gro-Vida’s contributions to its development through innovation, responsibility, and a commitment to high-quality standards."We are honoured to be included in this national spotlight and to represent the values of responsible cultivation and pharmaceutical integrity," said Jorge Zambujo, Operations Director at Gro-Vida. “Cannabis remains a highly stigmatised plant, and overcoming that stigma begins with education. Opportunities to speak openly and responsibly on a national platform are essential for advancing the conversation and helping the public better understand the role of medical cannabis in modern healthcare.”As demand for medical cannabis expands across Europe, Gro-Vida continues to lead by example—setting benchmarks in operational transparency, compliance, and agricultural excellence. “This is not an industry we can navigate alone. At Gro-Vida, we’re fortunate to work alongside many dedicated companies in Portugal who share our commitment to responsible cultivation. We’ve built strong partnerships across the country and maintain open, constructive dialogue with regulatory authorities as we collectively chart a path through this emerging landscape,” Zambujo adds. “As industry leaders, we believe it’s our duty to be stewards of the plant and advocates for safe, regulated access to medical cannabis.”To view the full SIC Notícias special report "Ouro Verde: O Negócio Milionário e Legal do Cultivo de Canábis para Fins Medicinais" featuring Gro-Vida, please visit the link HERE About Gro-VidaGro-Vida is a privately held pharmaceutical company licensed for the cultivation of medical-grade cannabis flower addressed to international markets. Since 2019, Gro-Vida has been operational as one of the pioneering entities to receive licensing for the cultivation of medical cannabis in Portugal. The company owns and operates a 20,000m2 hybridized greenhouse allowing for year-round cultivation to meet the growing demand in the global cannabis market.With a comprehensive genetic repository spanning from CBD-dominant to High-THC cultivars, Gro-Vida has played a pivotal role in shaping the burgeoning medical market by offering a diverse array of cannabinoid-based medicines to customers worldwide.Gro-Vida is a leader in the cultivation, production and manufacturing of phytocannabinoid therapeutics, supplying pharmaceutical partners throughout the UK, EU and Australia. Gro-Vida provides GACP and EU-GMP-certified products to the global market, ensuring the highest standards of quality, safety, and efficacy to its partners.To learn more about Gro-Vida, visit www.gro-vida.com Connect with Gro-Vida on LinkedIN HERE For media inquiries, please contact: Mallory Chiarelli, Managing Director.

Legal Disclaimer:

